A 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits the San Francisco area near Pacifica

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Pacifica, California, Tuesday morning, followed by two smaller quakes, according to the US Geographical Survey (USGS).

At about 6.01 a.m. PST, the earthquake occurred approximately 1 kilometer (0.5 mi) from Pacifica, which woke some residents.

Then at 6.03am and 6.04am, two more 2.6-magnitude aftershocks shook the surrounding areas.

Nearby areas that may have felt the quake include San Bruno, Colma, Daly City, and San Francisco. According to the Los Angeles Times, the quake was strong enough to be felt at San Francisco Airport.

On Twitter, people shared that they were shocked early Tuesday morning.

“Will you feel the earthquake in the Bay Area? I’m sure that was Mother Nature’s fault,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Whoa 3.5 earthquake shook me out of bed at 6am, epicenter about a mile from my house around the Valemar Pacifica California area,” Jim tweeted.

“Yeah, I felt it! Woke me up earlier than expected. My night alarm worked! Good morning Will! We’re fine,” another person tweeted.

“Earthquake in [San Francisco] Gulf region now. A decent jolt, but it only lasted a few seconds,” Greg told followers on Twitter.

There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

While a 3.5-magnitude earthquake can be felt, it is considered “minor.”

According to the USGS, earthquake damage “usually” does not occur until it reaches a magnitude “somewhere above a 4 or 5”, however, variables such as distance from the earthquake, soil type, and building can influence the amount of damage.

San Francisco and much of the Bay Area lie on or near many faults, including the San Andreas and Hayward faults, making the area prone to earthquakes.

The USGS has guidelines for people to follow if they find themselves in an earthquake. In most cases, the four-word safety technique “drop, cover and hang” is used to help people protect themselves.

