A 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes the Canterbury area near Methven, and was felt by more than 4,600 people, including Christchurch residents.





A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Canterbury tonight, with more than 4,600 people reporting the severe shaking.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 9.21 pm, was near the small town of Methven, about 100 kilometers west of Christchurch, and at a depth of 5 kilometers.

GeoNet said the quake may have been felt in Akaroa, Amberley, Arthur's Pass, Ashburton, Christchurch, Culverden, Fairlie, Geraldine, Greymouth, Hokitika, Methven, Mount Cook, Oxford, Timaru, Twizel, Waimate and surrounding areas.

Residents of the Central South Island have been shaken this evening by a M5.1 earthquake, 5km deep, 30km west of Methven. Earthquakes can occur anywhere in New Zealand at any time. In the event of a major earthquake: prone, cover, and stabilize. https://t.co/sBMNcOREIR pic.twitter.com/xiUcp7AzCC

– Geonet (@geonet) February 26, 2024

“That was wild! “The chandeliers are swinging here…. about 10 kilometers away from us here in Mt Somers,” a texter told Newstalk ZB.

Another added: “Lots of rolling and some good shivers here in Ross, on the west coast.”

Others said they felt shaking in Christchurch, Ashburton, Hokitika and Winchester.

Wow, big shake now in #Christchurch! #eqnz

– Daniel Ayers (@[email protected]) 🇳🇿 (@4n6expert) February 26, 2024

“I'm in Timaru, I felt the earthquake, it's a pretty good shake,” said one person who texted.

Another poster for X, formerly Twitter, said they might feel “minor aftershocks” after the initial tremor.

GeoNet described the shaking as “mild.”

Minor aftershocks occurring now #eqnz #canterbury

— I ❤️ Taupō (@arohataupo) February 26, 2024 A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported west of Christchurch with nearly 5,000 people feeling it. Photos / GeoNet

In December, a “strong” 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck the South Island, 100 kilometers north of Christchurch, and was felt across the city.

GeoNet said the quake occurred at 9.30am on December 9 and was centered 5km south of Culverden and at a depth of 12km.

More than 550 people, most of them in Christchurch, told GeoNet they felt the quake.

This came about two months after a 6.2 km earthquake struck the city of Geraldine, south of Christchurch, in the strongest earthquake to hit New Zealand last year.

More than 14,000 people posted reports on GeoNet saying they felt the September 20 earthquake.

It was described as a long and destructive earthquake that did not cause any violent tremors.

It was the first strong tremor felt in Canterbury – an area devastated by the 2010-11 series of earthquakes – for some time.

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake on 22 February 2011 killed 185 people and caused widespread damage in Christchurch's central business district and many of its suburbs.

