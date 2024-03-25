How the 1964 earthquake changed construction in Alaska





One factor that accelerated the recovery – and which affects the construction industry to this day – was winter construction.

After the earthquake in March, soil studies delayed construction contracts until late July. “The need to repair or restore facilities (such as schools) as quickly as possible has forced contractors to adopt new methods to continue work on buildings that had not been closed by the end of October,” Kunreuther and Fiore stated. “By placing a plastic covering, such as Visqueen, over the completed structure In part, portable heaters have been effective in warming the work area.

Common practice before 1964 was to halt all construction work (except internal buildings) during the winter. Says Nick Ferry, Vice President at Equipment Source, Inc. (ESI): “In theory, you can do building construction at 20 degrees Fahrenheit and it won't hurt anything, but realistically, you have workers who need to be able to take their gloves off and handle goodies inside the building, so you need space Warm to do so safely.

Heating a construction site is not a matter of convenience but of necessity. “You're pouring concrete in the cold, you know, if you don't keep that warm, it's going to freeze and it won't cure,” Ferry explains. “Using paint and insulating materials — there are a lot of reasons why things need to be warm.”

ESI started in 2000 as a heater manufacturer. The flagship model is the ES700, a trailer-sized unit that pushes 4,000 cubic feet per minute of warm air for up to 36 hours between diesel refills. Its energy output is about 800,000 BTUs compared to the boilers of six or seven Fairbanks homes combined.

The main feature, Ferri says, is the reliability and simplicity of the ES700. The 3-ton unit can last 3,000 hours between oil changes, which is especially useful on the North Slope. “You don't want your guys wasting their time changing the oil,” Ferry says. “So we created [the ES700] For those extended service periods, so they can run all season and then come back in the summer.

He admits that heaters aren't necessarily sexy, and no one wants to think about paying for diesel fuel to run them, but they have become essential tools for year-round operation.

Even at the Alaska Career Technical Center, “our students are taught where and when to use heaters as an accepted part of the construction process,” Hoftizer says.

