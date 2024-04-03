7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan leaves 7 dead: Live updates





April 3, 2024 at 2:58 AM ET

April 3, 2024, 2:58 a.m. EDT Emergency workers help a survivor in New Taipei City on Wednesday. Credit… Taiwan Central News Agency, via Agence France-Presse – Getty Images

Taiwan's earthquake preparedness has evolved over the past few decades in response to some of the largest and most destructive earthquakes on the island.

In the years after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Taiwan that killed nearly 2,500 people in 1999, authorities established an urban search and rescue team and opened several emergency medical operations centers, among other measures.

In 2018, after an earthquake in the eastern coastal city of Hualien killed 17 people and caused several buildings to partially collapse, the government ordered a wave of building inspections.

Taiwan has also been improving its earthquake early warning system since the 1980s. Two years ago, it issued new building codes that, among other things, require owners of vulnerable buildings to install customized structural reinforcements.

So how prepared was Taiwan when a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Hualien on Wednesday morning, killing at least seven people and injuring hundreds more?

The island's fire department said Wednesday afternoon that one building had completely collapsed across the island, 15 other buildings had partially collapsed and 67 other buildings had been damaged. Structural engineers could not immediately be reached for comment to assess this damage, or the extent to which building codes and other regulations may have contributed to it or prevented further destruction.

As for preparedness for search and rescue operations, Taiwan is generally in very good shape, said Steve Glassey, a disaster response expert who lives in New Zealand.

“The skills, capabilities, equipment and training are unparalleled,” said Dr. Glassey, who worked with the Taipei Urban Search and Rescue Team during the response to the devastating earthquake that struck Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2011. “It's a very intense process.”

Aid workers from Taiwan in Christchurch, New Zealand, after the 2011 earthquake. Image source: Swimming pool photo by Mark Baker

But even the best urban search and rescue teams will be stretched if the quake causes many buildings to collapse, Dr. Glassey said.

Taiwan has options to request international assistance in search and rescue efforts. It can directly request another state or states to send individuals. If multiple teams are involved, they can ask the United Nations to help coordinate them, as it did after the 1999 earthquake.

Pierre Perron, a UN spokesman, said on Wednesday afternoon that no such request had been made yet as a result of the recent earthquake.

Megan Tobin contributed reporting.

Show more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/04/02/world/taiwan-earthquake-japan-tsunami The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos