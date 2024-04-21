Woman missing for 16 years has finally been found in the aftermath of the earthquake – Voicepk.net





April 20, 2024

Bilal Baseer

Islamabad:

Police claim to have found a missing Kashmiri woman from Toba Tek Singh, in Punjab, 16 years after she was allegedly kidnapped from Islamabad.

According to an FIR lodged at Shahzad Town Police Station under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code, Naseem Akhtar, Asiya Bashir's mother, reported on October 18, 2008 that her daughter was missing.

In another application filed on March 27, 2009, Akhtar sought registration of an FIR against the accused persons she named.

Asia Bashir hails from Chakoti district of Azad Kashmir. She was kidnapped from the village of Ban Faqiran near the town of Margalla in Islamabad, where she and her family settled in a camp set up for those affected by the earthquake. They settled there after being displaced by the 2005 earthquake, which occurred 16 years ago.

Asia told the police that she was kidnapped by a person named Ghulam Mustafa, and he took her to Toba Tek Singh in Punjab, where he kept her in his house for two years.

Later, Asia was sold to an old man named Allah Yar, a resident of Toba Tek Singh. She stayed with him under a marriage contract until a video clip of her narrating her ordeal went viral.

Asia also mentioned that when she learned that someone from her area had married a girl from Muzaffarabad and moved to Toba Tek Singh, she reached out to them for help. She added that to help them, she uploaded a video message on social media, which prompted the police to track her down and facilitate her recovery.

After completing the legal procedures, the police brought the kidnapped woman to Islamabad and recorded her statements before a competent judicial judge.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, a total of 576 people were registered as missing after the earthquake, but authorities failed to keep proper records to trace the whereabouts of patients and confirm whether victims survived or died in the aftermath of the disaster.

Authorities were able to track down nearly 350 people by 2018, yet 228 people are still missing.

