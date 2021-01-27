Uncategorized
Johnson says it is “difficult” to calculate the “sadness” of the 100,000 Covid deaths in the UK
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held a meeting on coronavirus, with more than 100,000 deaths at Covid in the UK. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Along with Mr Johnson, Simon Simon Stevens is the head of the NHS and Chris Whitty is the chief physician of England. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
