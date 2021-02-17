He hit Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi with a new charge





Myanmar police have filed a new complaint against the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, his lawyer said, as the country’s military leaders have tried to defend their actions. The additional count against Suu Kyi came as the Myanmar military held its first press conference since the removal of the democratically elected leader and the arrest of two senior government officials and the formation of a new government junta. Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told CNN that the disaster has been implicated in a national law, in addition to a previous count under the country’s import and export law. According to Zaw, he appeared in a court trial via videoconference on Tuesday. #CNN #New.



source