Boris Johnson defends plans for teachers to decide exam grades – BBC News





The prime minister has defended plans to grade GCSE and A-level students in England by saying it is a “good commitment” this summer. The decision came after last year’s exam failure, when grades were decided using an algorithm. This year the grades will be decided by the teachers using simulated exams, courses, essays and optional tests provided by the examination committees. After so much time wasted, it will only be assessed with what is taught to the students. The results will be published in early August to allow for more time for appeals. The announcement follows similar moves in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. But there are concerns about the correctness of the approach, including the degree of inflation risk. Sophie Raworth presents Branwen Jeffreys, editor of education at BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

