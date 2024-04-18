Imran says Saudi Arabia played no role in regime change





Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said Saudi Arabia had no role in the “regime change operation”.

The statement comes days after party leader Sher Afzal Marwat made remarks in an interview with a private television channel regarding the kingdom's role in the so-called “regime change operation”, which the party accuses of being behind the overthrow of Imran Khan's government.

Marwat, while speaking on a private television channel, suggested that Saudi Arabia, along with the United States, played a role in the downfall of Imran Khan's government. The statement coincided with a high-profile visit from Saudi Arabia, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

However, a day later, the PTI central leadership and its spokesperson distanced themselves from the views expressed by Marwat, saying that the party chief's views do not in any way reflect the party's strategy or position.

Imran Khan's statement on the issue was conveyed by PTI leaders while speaking to the media after meeting the party founder in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza said political consultations were held at Adiala jail with the former prime minister.

He informed that PTI leader Shibli Faraz will assume the post of Leader of Opposition in the Senate, and his nomination papers are expected to be submitted today.

He announced that a meeting of the alliance of six opposition parties was scheduled for April 29, during which discussions on rallies across Punjab would be held.

PTI leader Raoof Hasan said his party had won and its enemies had lost. “This is the last step. Imran Khan will soon come out of prison and become the Prime Minister of the country,” he added.

