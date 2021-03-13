Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.3 earthquake





A magnitude 5.3 earthquake at a depth of 10 km

Mar 13 12:19 UTC: First to report: GeoAu after 21 minutes.

Update Saturday, March 13, 2021, 12:24

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near New Plymouth, New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand

5.3 Earthquake Mar 14 12:58 am (GMT +13)

Geoscience Australia (GeoAu) reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred just 26 minutes ago 39 kilometers southwest of New Plymouth, New Zealand, and the earthquake struck 10 kilometers below the epicenter near New Plymouth, New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand, after Midnight Sunday 14th March 2021 12:58 am local time. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. It is felt by almost everyone in the epicenter area. May cause light to moderate damage. Moderate shaking may have occurred in Oponik (population 1500) located 11 km from the epicenter. In Eltham (population 2,200) located 29 km from the epicenter, Hoeira (population 11,100) at 34 km, New Plymouth (population 49,200) 39 km away, and Waitara (slope of 6300) at 50 km, it was from An earthquake is supposed to feel like a slight jolt. A weak tremor was probably felt in Bhatia (population 1,300) located 59 km from the epicenter, and Wanganui (population 40,300)) at 110 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available If you are in the area, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

I felt this earthquake

I didn't feel it

Date and time: March 13, 2021 11:58:01 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Sunday, March 14, 2021 12:58 AM (GMT +13) Strength: 5.3 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 39.403 ° S / 173.969 ° E (South Taranaki, Taranaki, New Zealand) Nearest volcano: Taranaki (14 km / 9 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 11 km (7 mi) ENE from Opunake (population: 1500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes ! 29 km (18 mi) west of Eltham (population: 2,240) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 34 km (21 mi) northwest of Hoeira (Population: 11,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 miles) southwest of New Plymouth (pop: 49200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 50 km (31 miles) southwest of Waitara (pop: 6320) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 miles) NW Pattaya (pop: 1290) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 110 km (68 mi) northwest of Wanganui (Manawatu Wanganui) (Population: 40,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 176 km (109 mi) NW Palmerston North (Manawatu Wanganui) (Population: 76,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 220 km (137 miles) northwest of Wellington (population: 381,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 293 km (182 mi) southwest of Auckland (Population: 417,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear sky 9.7 ° C (49 ° F), humidity: 94%, wind: 1 m / s (3 knots) from ENE Primary data source: GeoAu (GeoAu Australia) Rated outgoing energy: 5.6 × 1012 Joules (1.56 GWh, equivalent to 1344 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short "Felt It" report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don't feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 5,310 km off the west coast of N. Island, NZ, New Zealand GeoAuUser reports this earthquake

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it.

There are no user reports for this earthquake yet. If you feel he is the first to report it!

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 20 km2 (= 8 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 8 kilometers (5 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no previous aftershocks have been recorded in the same area since 1900

Tip: Click on the date / time to show the most recent first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

Distance: distance

| details

February 02, 1931 22:46

| 7.4 |

35km / 22mi

|

90 years ago

|

212 km / 132 miles

| Hawk Bay central area, 37 km west of Хейстингс, New Zealand

February 13, 1931 1:27

| 7.3 |

45km / 28mi

|

90 years ago

|

193 km / 120 miles

| Rangitikei District, Manawatu-Wanganui, 57 km W of Хейстингс, New Zealand

March 05, 1934, 11:46

| 7.2 |

35km / 22mi

|

87 years ago

|

159km / 99mi

| Tasman Sea, 18 km northwest of Levin, New Zealand

July 03, 2012 10:36

| 6.3 |

230 km / 143 miles

|

9 years ago

|

71 km / 44 miles

| Tasman Sea, 66 km southwest of Huira, South Taranaki Region, New Zealand

October 30, 2018 02:13

| 6.2 |

207 km / 129 miles

|

two years ago

|

99km / 61mi

| 22 km S of Ohura, Ruapehu District, Manawatu-Wanganui, New Zealand

January 05, 1973 13:54

| 6.2 |

150km / 93mi

|

48 years ago

|

118 km / 73 miles

| Ruapehu District, Manawatu-Wanganui, 1 km E of New Plymouth, New Zealand

November 20, 2020 12:43

| 5.2 |

127km / 79mi

|

16 weeks ago

|

91km / 56mi

| Ruapehu District, 64 km N of Wanganui, Manawatu-Wanganui, New Zealand

27 September 2020 03:47

| 5.2 |

23 km / 14 miles

|

24 weeks ago

|

85 km / 53 miles

| Stratford District, 73 km E of New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand

May 31, 2020 02:35

| 4.9 |

12 km / 7.5 miles

|

41 weeks ago

|

74km / 46mi

| Tasman Sea, 36 km north of New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand

29 November 2020 17:12

| 4.6 |

140km / 87mi

|

15 weeks ago

|

73km / 45mi

| Stratford, 66 km E of New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand

March 15, 2020 22:57

| 4.1 |

148km / 92mi

|

52 weeks ago

|

43 km / 27 miles

| Tasman Sea, 16 km south of Huira, south of Taranaki, New Zealand

May 14, 2020 17:39

| 4.0 |

210 km / 130 miles

|

43 weeks ago

|

33km / 20mi

| 9.1 km N of Hawera, South Taranaki District, New Zealand

Feb 05, 2021 12:43

| 3.7 |

114 km / 71 miles

|

5 weeks ago

|

45km / 28mi

| Tasman Sea, 14 km south of Huira, south of Taranaki, New Zealand

26 Jan 2021 16:36

| 3.6 |

11.6km / 7.2mi

|

7 weeks ago

|

40 km / 25 miles

| Tasman Sea, 5.8 km northwest of Distrito de New Plymouth, New Zealand

January 07, 2021 13:00

| 3.5 |

226 km / 140 miles

|

9 weeks ago

|

46 km / 28 miles

| Stratford area, 24 km NE of Eltham, south of Taranaki, New Zealand

February 03, 2021 10:38

| 3.2 |

182 km / 113 miles

|

5 weeks ago

|

29km / 18mi

| Tasman Sea, 63 km south of Distrito de New Plymouth, New Zealand

Feb 23, 2021 14:57

| 3.1 |

189 km / 117 miles

|

3 weeks ago

|

49km / 30mi

| Stratford Area, 44 km SE of New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand

Feb 11, 2021 02:55

| 3.0 |

14.1 km / 8.8 miles

|

4 weeks ago

|

17 km / 10 miles

| South Taranaki, 25 km SW of Distretto di New Plymouth, New Zealand

January 24, 2021 21:12

| 3.0 |

183 km / 114 miles

|

7 weeks ago

|

28km / 17mi

| Tasman Sea, 14 km west of Huira, South Taranaki District, New Zealand

January 23, 2021 01:14

| 3.0 |

190 km / 118 miles

|

7 weeks ago

|

23 km / 15 miles

| 11 km NW of Hawera, South Taranaki District, New Zealand

Jan 17, 2021 03:12

| 3.0 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

8 weeks ago

|

17 km / 11 miles

| 1.2 km N of Rahotu, South Taranaki District, New Zealand

