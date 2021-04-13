Covid Chinese vaccines “do not have a high protection rate,” says the official – BBC News





China’s chief disease control officer said the country’s vaccines offer little protection against coronavirus, with low vulnerability acceptance. Gao Fu said China was looking at mixing vaccines as a way to boost their effectiveness. China has developed four different vaccines approved for public use, although some trials conducted abroad have suggested 50% effectiveness. Mr. Gao said his comments were later misinterpreted. Beijing has stressed that the owners are effective and said in March that it would be easier to obtain visas for foreigners who have been vaccinated in China. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

