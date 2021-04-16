Uncategorized
Bring our girls: The surviving Chibo girls are kidnapped seven years later
Seven years after the Boko Haram extremist group kidnapped 276 students at a school in northern Nigeria, the government has yet to find a way to protect children or hold them accountable, according to Amnesty International. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
More than 100 of the children kidnapped by Chibo in the village have yet to be found. As a result of the latest attacks, hundreds of schools have been closed and students are in danger. We had to talk to one of the women who was kidnapped. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
