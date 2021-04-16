Bring our girls: The surviving Chibo girls are kidnapped seven years later





Seven years after the Boko Haram extremist group kidnapped 276 students at a school in northern Nigeria, the government has yet to find a way to protect children or hold them accountable, according to Amnesty International.

More than 100 of the children kidnapped by Chibo in the village have yet to be found. As a result of the latest attacks, hundreds of schools have been closed and students are in danger. We had to talk to one of the women who was kidnapped.



