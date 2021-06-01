The UK records zero Covid deaths every day as scientists warn of third wave





Health Secretary Matt Hancock says coronavirus vaccines are proving to be "working clearly", but warned that "we have not yet overcome the virus". There have been 3,165 new cases in the last 24 hours and 870 people in hospital up to May 25 – an increase, but a small one compared to the peak of the second wave when almost 40,000 people were in hospital. The number of people who have received the second vaccine has reached almost 26 million. Vaccines have played a key role in reducing the number of hospitals and today the worldwide Covid booster test began in the UK. We will learn more about the trial from Bradford.

