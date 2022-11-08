Top 7 Things to Look For When Choosing a Bidet

Choosing the right bidet can be a tricky task. There are many essential features to look for, and if you make the wrong choice, you could regret it for a long time. The key to finding a quality product is understanding these ten criteria, so read on to find precisely what you need in your new bidet.

Brand

Bidets come from many different brands, which means one of them will be perfect for your needs. Some brands are well-known and highly respected worldwide, while others only have a following in specific regions or companies. If you’re looking for a bidet, it’s best to start by browsing through the bidet review pages and picking the one that looks like it would be a good fit for your bathroom.

Price

It would be best if you never bought a bidet unless you are sure it is within your budget. Bidets can cost anywhere from $50 to $250, so don’t feel pressured into buying anything too expensive when there are cheaper brands that will do the same job. Spend about thirty minutes looking at those various brands and comparing their prices before you buy. Be sure to ask questions if you need clarification on any of the terms or features discussed later in this article.

Warranty

Do not be tempted to buy a bidet that doesn’t come with any warranty at all. The least expensive bidets can cost thousands of dollars, but they’re only worth buying if you know they will last for many years. You don’t want to go through the hassle of purchasing a replacement part down the road, so always ensure that your bidet comes with at least five years of warranty coverage in case something goes wrong. Best bidet seats come with more than ten years of coverage, so keep an eye out for this feature and ensure that the bidet you’re considering has it.

Location of Controls

It would be best to choose a bidet whose controls are located where you can easily reach them. You don’t want to be fumbling around in the dark while trying to make adjustments in your bathroom, so pick one that gives you easy access to its features. If it doesn’t have any controls, look for something that at least has a remote control or LED display on its body so you can control everything from anywhere in your bathroom.

Installation

Never purchase a bidet unless you know it is easy to install. Some simple models can be installed quickly, but others require time and expertise. Some of the cheaper brands take more than an hour to put into your bathroom, and if you don’t have any experience with home improvement projects, you could have to hire someone to install it for you.

Water Pressure Control

All bidets are different, but there are two major types on the market automatic and manual. The auto bidet is a self-cleaning device that controls the water spray to clean with the highest possible pressure. This means you’ll need to manually turn on the water supply to work, whereas a manual bidet does not require additional assistance when flushing.

Bidet Accessories

Most bidets come with a few free accessories, such as a nozzle, hose, and sprayer. The nozzle is the main part of the bidet that you’ll be using for cleansing, and it should be made of high-quality polished metal. The hose connects your bidet to the water supply in your bathroom, and you’ll want one made from reinforced rubber so it doesn’t burst under pressure. Lastly, there is the sprayer, which will offer you extra sanitation by spraying water all over everything after you are finished cleansing yourself.

The Bottom Line

Bidets are an excellent investment for anyone looking for a better way to clean themselves after using the toilet. They are also beneficial for disabled people and individuals who suffer from incontinence. Make sure you choose the right brand and model, and you’ll be well on installing a bidet in your bathroom.