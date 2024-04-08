Latest Israel-Gaza: Hamas rejects latest ceasefire proposal – as 'fixed date' for Rafah ground offensive | World News





By Alistair Bunkall, Middle East Correspondent For all the talk of an imminent offensive in Rafah, I do not feel that the moment or the conditions are currently right for Israel, either politically or militarily. Throughout his long political career, Benjamin Netanyahu has believed in getting results through pressure — a doctrine that has informed his leadership through this war and the painful rollercoaster of hostage negotiations. Keeping Hamas believing that Israeli forces could attack their last redoubt any day is a tactic to push for a new ceasefire. In fact, a ceasefire now would give Netanyahu as little time as it would give Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. It has been a punishing week for Israel and its reputation following the killing of seven aid workers. It is no coincidence that in the days that followed the authorities here agreed to open another aid crossing into Gaza, said supplies could come through the port of Ashdod, sent a high-level negotiating team to Cairo with a broad mandate and moved to a new lower country. fight pace phase. That's a lot of damage limitation in a few short days. Having withdrawn its forces from southern Gaza, Israel has given itself a card to play in negotiations with Hamas. They will not withdraw all forces, as Hamas has demanded, but they may see the move as a significant concession. A six-week ceasefire and the release of some, if not all, of the hostages would go a long way toward achieving one of Israel's goals—the return of all its people. With a growing number in Israel blaming Netanyahu for the lack of a deal, it could also ease internal protests. A week-long ceasefire would allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, reduce tensions on the northern border, assuming Hezbollah sticks to its unofficial pledge to respect a ceasefire, and ease some of the international pressure on the government Israeli. This would give IDF forces time to recuperate after months of grueling combat and create time to develop and perfect a plan for Rafah. By the time the ceasefire finally breaks – Israel has never agreed to a permanent ceasefire – if Netanyahu's gamble has paid off, then he will have more freedom to operate and the Rafah operation, in pursuit of “total victory”, will be restored. The operation in Khan Younis lasted four months, Rafah could last at least as long, strengthening the embattled prime minister's refusal of new elections while the war continues. There may be only one IDF brigade left in Gaza, but this war is not over.

