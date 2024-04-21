International
Another trip around the sun | News, Sports, Jobs
In our travels as followers of the Minstrel of Margaritaville, there have been many miles traveled, laughs, hugs, different flavors of Jell-o, blender spins, bowls of gumbo and jambalaya, friends made, and song lyrics we could/definitely could to always be connected and supported, if situations arise that warrant both.
As I think about my next coming-of-age celebration in three days, there was a song he often performed, once recorded with Country/Western Star Martina McBride, that intensifies my meditation to coincide with my graduation year. of high school. (Class of '71), with my coming of age next Tuesday. (I'm glad I didn't graduate in '98 or '99, lol.)
The title of that song is Trip Around the Sun, and the lyrics sing…
“Here I am singing happy birthday
Better think about the wish I make
This past year was not a piece of cake
Every day is a revolution
Pull it together and it comes undone
Just one more candle and a trip around the sun
I'm just hanging on while this old world keeps spinning
And it's nice to know it's out of my control
If there's one thing I've learned from this whole life
It's that it wouldn't change a thing if I left it
No you never see it coming'
I always wonder where he went
Only time will tell if it was time well spent
It's another discovery
Celebrating what I should have done
With these souvenirs of my trip around the sun
I'm just hanging on while this old world keeps spinning
And it's nice to know it's out of my control
If there's one thing I've learned from this whole life
It's that it wouldn't change anything if I left it
Yes, I will get a solution
That I will never make another one
Just enjoy this journey on my journey around the sun
Just enjoy this ride”
I can't remember how many times I've thought about the wishes I've made each year, especially since the beginning of the second half of the chronological years I've been around. Some of those years weren't a piece of cake, for a variety of reasons, but then I came to the conclusion, regardless, I was still grateful that all those years happened.
I can't remember all the times when I thought I had it all together, but it often came undone and I had to revise, re-plan and re-work things, and I came to the conclusion that I was glad I still had the chance to do it. I often wonder about all the things I didn't plan for, that I didn't see coming, and the time that has passed so quickly, and wonder where it went, and then I think about all the positives. I have had in my life and I have weighed the pros and cons wondering if my time on this earth has been well spent. I've come to the conclusion that it certainly has.
I often think about the revelations of my life and the celebrations that others have shared with me, and how I treasure the many wonderful souvenirs (memories) of my life.
And I've often felt like I'm hanging on as my world continues to spin, sometimes out of control, and am I able to stay in control, or should I come to the conclusion from my whole life that things don't they would have been different if I had just let it go. I, like most people, would like to think that they would be different for the better, and I was able to make some sort of difference in my time on this planet.
So as I come to the end of this last journey around the sun and begin a new one, I hope I can continue my journey, hopefully doing something good for the people in my life, in the situations and roles I've taken on in my journey of life. If I can do that, I will definitely continue to enjoy this ride.
Thank you to all of you for making it a wonderful journey, whether you've been with me for the duration of my life, or perhaps in a few select environments we've shared, or whose paths have briefly crossed mine. Thank you to those of you with whom I have shared fundraisers, classrooms, schools, pits, sidelines, and buses. Thank you to those of you with whom I have shared parties in parking lots, or conversations in parks, restaurants, bars, churches, supermarkets, gyms, or simply on street corners waiting for the light to change. Thank you for being a part of all, many, some, some, or even just one of those trips around the sun that I've taken.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.post-journal.com/news/top-stories/2024/04/another-trip-around-the-sun/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Another trip around the sun | News, Sports, Jobs
- AP Photos: A gallery of images from the Coachella Music Festival, the annual party in the desert
- Tennis season ends in SLC semifinals with loss to McNeese
- Here's What the S&P 500's 50-Day Moving Average Tells Us About Stocks Right Now
- Hong Kong's innovation chief vows to step up efforts to attract talent and capital to stop companies leaving money where it is
- Imran Khan writes letter to Chief Justice Isa demanding punishment for those who violated the Constitution
- Vote for anyone, but vote is important for future of country, says PM Narendra Modi | Election news
- Does Bollywood's macho 'Bhaijaan' need a savior?
- Sprint race dress rehearsal showed Red Bull's rivals need to find something special · RaceFans
- Google I/O 2024: Android 15, Pixel 8a, and everything else you'd expect
- Xi Jinping's meetings with foreign leaders: a new world order? – Karnataka News
- Trump, silence on money and the increasingly outdated notion of embarrassment