Another trip around the sun | News, Sports, Jobs

In our travels as followers of the Minstrel of Margaritaville, there have been many miles traveled, laughs, hugs, different flavors of Jell-o, blender spins, bowls of gumbo and jambalaya, friends made, and song lyrics we could/definitely could to always be connected and supported, if situations arise that warrant both.

As I think about my next coming-of-age celebration in three days, there was a song he often performed, once recorded with Country/Western Star Martina McBride, that intensifies my meditation to coincide with my graduation year. of high school. (Class of '71), with my coming of age next Tuesday. (I'm glad I didn't graduate in '98 or '99, lol.)

The title of that song is Trip Around the Sun, and the lyrics sing…

“Here I am singing happy birthday

Better think about the wish I make

This past year was not a piece of cake

Every day is a revolution

Pull it together and it comes undone

Just one more candle and a trip around the sun

I'm just hanging on while this old world keeps spinning

And it's nice to know it's out of my control

If there's one thing I've learned from this whole life

It's that it wouldn't change a thing if I left it

No you never see it coming'

I always wonder where he went

Only time will tell if it was time well spent

It's another discovery

Celebrating what I should have done

With these souvenirs of my trip around the sun

I'm just hanging on while this old world keeps spinning

And it's nice to know it's out of my control

If there's one thing I've learned from this whole life

It's that it wouldn't change anything if I left it

Yes, I will get a solution

That I will never make another one

Just enjoy this journey on my journey around the sun

Just enjoy this ride”

I can't remember how many times I've thought about the wishes I've made each year, especially since the beginning of the second half of the chronological years I've been around. Some of those years weren't a piece of cake, for a variety of reasons, but then I came to the conclusion, regardless, I was still grateful that all those years happened.

I can't remember all the times when I thought I had it all together, but it often came undone and I had to revise, re-plan and re-work things, and I came to the conclusion that I was glad I still had the chance to do it. I often wonder about all the things I didn't plan for, that I didn't see coming, and the time that has passed so quickly, and wonder where it went, and then I think about all the positives. I have had in my life and I have weighed the pros and cons wondering if my time on this earth has been well spent. I've come to the conclusion that it certainly has.

I often think about the revelations of my life and the celebrations that others have shared with me, and how I treasure the many wonderful souvenirs (memories) of my life.

And I've often felt like I'm hanging on as my world continues to spin, sometimes out of control, and am I able to stay in control, or should I come to the conclusion from my whole life that things don't they would have been different if I had just let it go. I, like most people, would like to think that they would be different for the better, and I was able to make some sort of difference in my time on this planet.

So as I come to the end of this last journey around the sun and begin a new one, I hope I can continue my journey, hopefully doing something good for the people in my life, in the situations and roles I've taken on in my journey of life. If I can do that, I will definitely continue to enjoy this ride.

Thank you to all of you for making it a wonderful journey, whether you've been with me for the duration of my life, or perhaps in a few select environments we've shared, or whose paths have briefly crossed mine. Thank you to those of you with whom I have shared fundraisers, classrooms, schools, pits, sidelines, and buses. Thank you to those of you with whom I have shared parties in parking lots, or conversations in parks, restaurants, bars, churches, supermarkets, gyms, or simply on street corners waiting for the light to change. Thank you for being a part of all, many, some, some, or even just one of those trips around the sun that I've taken.