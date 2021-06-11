



Oxygen levels in the world’s lakes are declining due to climate change, according to new study published last week in the journal Nature. Global warming is raising water temperatures, which reduces the amount of oxygen water it can hold. Less oxygen can cause problems for fish and other freshwater wildlife, reports Damian Carrington for custody. The study analyzed changes in water temperature, clarity and oxygen content for 393 lakes located in temperate climates in North America, South America, Asia and Europe over time. For some lakes, the data stretched back to 1941, but most recordings began in the 1980s, reports Kirsti Marohn for Minnesota Public Radio (MPR). Since the 1980s, the average oxygen content in these lakes has dropped 5.5 percent near the surface and dropped by 18.6 percent in deep water, according to the study. “The whole complex life depends on oxygen. It’s the support system for aquatic food networks. And when you start to lose oxygen, you have the potential to lose species,” says Kevin Rose, a freshwater ecologist at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and old study author in a declaration. “Lakes are losing oxygen 2.75 to 9.3 times faster than the oceans, a decline that will have impacts on the entire ecosystem.” The faster drop in oxygen to depth is an indirect consequence of the hottest and longest summer caused by climate change in many parts of the world. A longer and hotter summer creates a greater temperature mismatch between surface-heated water and deeper, cooler waters. The larger the temperature difference between the two layers of water, the less they are prone to mix, resulting in an increase in what researchers call “stratification.” “Increased stratification makes the mixing or regeneration of oxygen from the atmosphere into deeper waters more difficult and less frequent, and oxygen droplets dissolved in deep water,” Rose said in the statement. Rose tells MPR that when spring comes earlier, as well research has shown it is happening more often under climate change, that stratification can be established at the beginning of the season and last longer, which interrupts deep water from oxygenated water on the surface for a longer period of time. In 87 of the lakes studied, the oxygen levels of the surface water actually appear to have been rising, despite rising temperatures. Rose says most of these lakes were close to highly developed farmland and are likely to see increased pollution from nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus commonly found in manure and compost. “The fact that we are seeing an increase in dissolved oxygen in those types of lakes is potentially an indication of widespread increases in algal blooms, some of which produce toxins and are harmful. Data are missing taxonomically, however, we can not say. eventually, but nothing else we are aware of can explain this pattern, “Rose said in the statement. Hans-Otto Poertner, an ecologist studying the effects of climate change at the Alfred-Wegener Institute who was not involved in the paper, tells custody that this “new study provides a much-needed global overview of what is happening on the planet’s limited freshwater stores” as a result of climate change, adding that lakes are small, isolated systems compared to the oceans and are more sensitive to change as a result. “Climate change, along with [agricultural pollution]”threatens unprotected freshwater systems, adding to the urgency of drastically reducing emissions,” Poertner told custody.







