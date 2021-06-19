Doctors analyze if and when COVID vaccine booster shots are needed





Vaccine makers are starting research to see when and when Vaccination Individuals need booster shots against COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. It’s been six months since frontline healthcare professionals started taking their first dose. “I think it’s a bit early to say if you need a booster,” said Dr. Michael Ten, a virologist at Tampa’s USF Health. Dr. Ten said data on the vaccine and its duration are still in place. “Six months after the first vaccination, I’m confident that vaccine immunity will persist for those who participated in the Phase 1 Phase 3 trial,” he said. Relation: Florida reported 10,000 new cases and 290 deaths from COVID-19 last week Those vaccine studies are underway, and scientists have said other studies on people who actually obtained COVID-19 may provide some indications. Link: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay Area County “Even after a year, we’ve found that infected people still have pretty good immunity a year later,” says Teng. Early in the pandemic, the heads of vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer came up with the idea that boosters would be needed sooner, but scientists say they probably aren’t. “Pfizer’s CEO, Pfizer’s chief, said,’Oh, well, maybe six months later,'” said Ten. “No, not six months later. Even after six months, the immunity of the vaccine is still quite high and we have the data.” Relation: Manatees County Administration Building Closed Due to Deadly COVID-19 Outbreak Dr. Ten said the current vaccine is effective against emerging mutants, but scientists are monitoring the mutations. They just have to wait and see about the boosters. “This isn’t something people need to worry about. As the pandemic progresses, we actually get the data in real time,” says Teng. Some scientists, such as Dr. Ten, said they didn’t expect the COVID-19 vaccine to be injected every year like a flu shot. However, studies are looking at exactly how long the immunity lasts and whether the vaccine needs to be tailored to different strains.

