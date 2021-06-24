CDC: HIV test rare in medical practice for WVa drug users





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a study in a county in West Virginia that results in the highest number of drug-related HIV cases in the country.

Charleston, West Virginia-According to a federal survey released Thursday, emergency departments and inpatient health care workers rarely performed HIV tests on intravenous drug users in counties in West Virginia. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released preliminary findings during state and local meetings health Officials and the Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release. The CDC survey was based in part on interviews, field visits, and observations to assess the behavior and attitudes of drug-injecting people and local stakeholders. This study further investigated access to services and barriers, and analyzed HIV contact tracing procedures and other data. People at the highest risk of becoming infected with HIV were not regularly tested and found to have less access to sterile syringes and instruments. The statement also stated that there are challenges in accessing and navigating both the treatment of substance use disorders and HIV prevention services and treatments. Despite the lack of testing in emergency and hospital situations cited by the CDC, a newly formed partnership led by the DHHR Public Health Service will test more than 400 people at risk for HIV. I did. As a result, nearly a quarter of the positive cases associated with the outbreak were found and referred to care and prevention services, the statement said. “We are the whole community and the whole health care The model approach is the best way to deal with the outbreak of an infectious disease, “said Dr. Ayne Amjad, a state health officer. Amjad said that when the CDC findings became available in August, the Bureau would provide full recommendations based on the CDC findings and strive to address them. In April, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill to introduce stricter requirements into the needle exchange program, which opposition said it would be difficult to clean needles amid a surge in HIV cases. did. The new rule came into effect in one of the country’s highest surges in HIV cases associated with intravenous drug use. The surge, mainly around Charleston’s capital and Huntington, is due, at least in part, to the 2018 cancellation of the needle exchange program in Kanah County. By 2014, only 12.5% ​​of HIV cases in West Virginia were the result of intravenous drug use. By 2019, it had increased by 64.2%, according to state health department data. In Kanauha County, which has 178,000 inhabitants, including Charleston, there were two intravenous drug-related HIV infections in 2018. According to state data, that number increased to 15 in 2019 and 39 last year. In 2021, there were 14 such cases so far. The Needle and Needle Change Program is included in the CDC Recommendations for Controlling the Outbreak of Disease in Intravenous Drug Users. Such programs exist in dozens of states, but not without critics, including West Virginia, who say they haven’t done enough to prevent or stop substance abuse.

