Trump will make the first stop of his presidential campaign in Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump will return to Minnesota next week as he attempts to add the state to his election calculations despite two previous defeats.

Trump has reportedly told donors and other associates that he has a way to flip Minnesota, a state that Democrats have controlled in presidential elections longer than anywhere else. No Republican has won Minnesota since Richard Nixon's landslide reelection victory in 1972.

Trump was announced Monday as the keynote speaker at the Minnesota Republican Party's major fundraising dinner. The Lincoln-Reagan dinner takes place in conjunction with the Republican Party's state convention in St. Paul, which begins May 17.

Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016 to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, but was defeated by a wider margin of seven percentage points in 2020 by now-President Joe Biden.

At one of his final campaign rallies in Minnesota four years ago, he told his supporters they had to achieve victory or he would turn his back on the state. I’m losing Minnesota, I’m never coming back,” he said in Duluth in September 2020.

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is chairing the Trump 2024 effort in Minnesota.

I couldn't be more excited to welcome President Trump and officially launch our 2024 campaign, Emmer said in a press release, denouncing Biden for his policy failure and asserting that President Trump is the only choice to move our country forward.

Recent polls have shown a closer race than last time between Biden and Trump in Minnesota. Democrats say they are preparing for a tough fight to keep the 10 Electoral College votes in their column.

By doubling down on Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda, Minnesota Republicans are tying their fate to his in November, DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a written statement, criticizing Trump for his role in restricting abortion, before attempts to repeal nationwide health insurance. law and his refusal to acknowledge his 2020 defeat. Republicans up and down the ballot will have to answer for why they are abandoning Minnesota values ​​and kissing Donald Trump's ring.

Trump has been limited in his ability to campaign on weekdays amid a secret trial in New York, where his presence is required four days a week.

Last week, Trump campaigned in neighboring Wisconsin and Michigan, two battlegrounds high on the list of 2024 targets.

