16 Sunscreens Perfect for Your Face in 2021: Minerals and Chemicals Protecting Your Skin





Sunscreens, a staple of beach bags and bathroom cabinets, should now be easy to understand. Dispens, Slasher, Basque-How difficult is it? But sunscreen isn’t as easy as the past poolside days might seem. There are more options than ever before, offering a variety of sun protection ingredients and supplemental benefits such as antioxidants, elegant finishes, and fun weightless formulas, but it’s hard to choose the one that’s right for you. It may be. Not to mention the myth that appeared in the collective consciousness. For one thing, sunscreen does not prevent your body from synthesizing vitamin D. It occurs most easily through ingestion of sunlight and is the key to bone health.Dermatologists say skipping sunscreen to get vitamin D rewards is a deficiency in thinking Rachel Nazarian, MD, practiced at Schweiger Dermatology in New York City. “Sunscreen is not steel,” she explains. “It still allows some sunlight to pass through and ultimately does not completely block your body from UV rays.” There is no substitute for a stand-alone sunscreen. Foundations and primers with SPF may look good, but Nazarian points out that it’s likely that they aren’t doing enough, “unless the makeup is applied to a thick layer.” .. In fact, you may not get full protection as promised on the label unless you apply the right amount and then diligently replenish it throughout the day (nearly impossible work). One trick when measuring sunscreen on the face and neck is to follow the so-called “two-finger rule”. Popular on social media, you need to squeeze out the lotion stripes on the inside of each finger. Say “That’s absolutely my recommendation: two finger lengths for the face” Onie Kaobioha, MD, dermatologist in Los Angeles. (For the rest of the body, a sunscreen equivalent to a shot glass is recommended.) Finally, there is a problem with the category of sunscreens used: minerals or chemicals. (This is determined by the UV filters involved. One group may not be superior to the other.) “Mineral sunscreens sit on the skin and deflect harmful UV rays and It works by scattering, “says Obioha. “That’s why it’s often called a physical sunscreen or sunscreen.” Some physical sunscreens offer other benefits, Nazarian adds.Coloring formulas that use larger size mineral particles It is shown To block visible light in addition to UV. Even subtle shades have a color correction effect. Other next-generation formulas utilize smaller particles to provide an invisible mineral sunscreen that avoids the whitish effect on deeper skin tones. Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, actually sink into the skin, where the active ingredients absorb UV light and convert them into less harmful ingredients. “Chemical sunscreens are very lightweight and often adhere evenly and smoothly to the skin,” says Nazarian. “Ideal for people who are prone to acne or who are looking for a sunscreen that can be easily applied to a large surface area.” As Obioha points out, “chemical sunscreens are good for compliance,” so it can lead to better overall protection.Recently the study Although raising some concerns about the effects of systemic absorption, the risks associated with exposure to sunlight are much greater and more pronounced than with sunscreen. “Some people have the impression that chemical sunscreens are dangerous, but in reality they are a great option for many,” says Nazarian. Ultimately, it’s a matter of personal taste. This edit is covered by a combination of mineral favorites followed by chemicals.

