Victoria County Health Department, Hosting Vaccine Clinics Over 12 | Victoria
The Victoria County Public Health Department hosts the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, which aims to vaccinate children and teens in time for school. The clinic is also open to the public.
The clinic will be Dr. from 9am to 3pm on July 15th. It is operated by PattieDodson Public Health Center.If you are interested, we recommend you to book at victoriacountytexasvaccines.eventbrite.comHowever, walk-ins are also welcome.
David Gonzalez, director of the Public Health Service, said the clinic is open to community members of all ages, but the authorities’ goal is to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 before returning to school. He said it was to provide an opportunity.
“We want this to be a new semester event,” Gonzales said.
Moderna vaccines are still awaiting approval for that age group.
Gonzales said he hopes to reduce the spread of the virus from students to institutions by immunizing more teens.
“That’s our focus. We’re slowing down that transmission so we don’t see any secondary transmissions that we bring home to our families, parents, and grandparents,” he said.
The public health department also provides the Moderna vaccine in weekly clinics on Tuesday afternoon, with about 20 to 30 people attending recently, Gonzales said. To sign up, residents can call 361-578-6281 and dial extension 3207.
In recent months, the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported locally has dropped significantly. As of Wednesday, 58 active cases were reported in Victoria County. Gonzales said it was a “distant cry” since last summer, when hundreds of new cases were often reported each week.
More than 41% of Victoria County residents over the age of 12 are completely vaccinated with COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Health, which could help stop the local spread of the virus, according to Gonzales. It is said that it is highly sexual.
“I think vaccines have a lot to do with it,” he said. “This is an important offensive weapon we have now (against COVID-19).”
Mark Rosenberg reports on Victoria Advocate’s hometown, region, and latest news as a report of US Corps members.He can reach at [email protected] Or 361-574-1264 or Twitter @ markrosenberg32.. To support local journalism with Advocate through the Report for America, please visit: VictoriaAdvocate.com/report..
