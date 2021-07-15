Oklahoma COVID-19 cases increased rapidly.Tulsa has most patients in the hospital





For the first time since February, the Oklahoma Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the state. Tulsa has the largest number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. All Talsa Metro hospitals, including Ascension St. John, St. Francis and Hillcrest Health Systems, have told News On 6 that they are seeing more COVID-19 patients compared to the past few months. St. Francis said there are currently two COVID-19 floors open compared to the five floors at the peak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, other health care systems in the small town are running out of rooms. According to the St. Francis Health System, there are 69 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 8 weeks and 94 years. Dr. Ryan Parker, director of systems medical care, said there were enough staff, but these hospitalizations could be prevented. “More than 90% of our patients are unvaccinated, which I think is very disappointing this year, in contrast to last year,” Parker explained. Tulsa and the northeastern region now account for about half of the state’s average three-day hospital stay. Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Department of Health said it was due to the widespread hotspots in Springfield, Missouri and Joplin. Related article: COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma County, adjacent to Missouri, Arkansas https://www.newson6.com/story/60ee2cdaca74640be57f3a51/covid19-cases-surge-in-oklahoma-counties-bordering-missouri-arkansas — “Only in close proximity, the virus reaches here and, sadly, affects unvaccinated people. They are exposed. They are infected and others. Is exposed and infected. ” The latest state report showed 1,082 new cases and 271 hospitalizations. As of July 7, a week ago, Oklahoma had 151 new cases and 166 hospitalizations. A year ago, on July 14, 2020, the state reported 993 new cases and 561 hospitalizations. The peak hospital in Oklahoma was on January 5, with 1,994 hospitalized. Dr. Mary Clark of the Oklahoma Medical Association said medical professionals were worried that the hospital would be overwhelmed again for the highly contagious variant of Delta. “They are working to increase staff, increase nursing staff, and ensure ventilator availability,” Clark said. The State Department of Health reports on people recently hospitalized with COVID-19, 90% of whom have not been vaccinated. The ministry also said the number of cases was particularly high in Oklahoman, aged 18-35, the least vaccinated group in the state. All health professionals NewsOn 6 interviewed for this story, along with Dr. Lance Frye, Director of Health in Oklahoma, emphasized the importance of vaccination to protect oneself and others. “The more people we get vaccinated, the more we can prevent the spread of new strains and keep people in schools and businesses safe,” says Frey. “We have seen millions of people across the country safely complete their vaccination series, so the vaccines available are safe and effective.”

