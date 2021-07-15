Could you give me a long covid? Here are just a few of the 200 possible symptoms …





Persistent dry cough and loss of taste and smell are two of the most common symptoms associated with Covid, but a variety of 200, including hallucinations, lack of yawning and crying, and decreased size of the penis and testicles. The problem has been identified as a long-term symptomatology. -Long-term version of the virus called Long Covid. New research by a team of researchers University of London (UCL) Everyone has or had a long covid, suggesting that the long covid may be causing more symptoms than previously thought, lead author Hannah of the study・ Davis explains as follows. Even the lesser-known symptoms experienced by long-term Covid patients could be identified. “Most people don’t understand how long, multisystemic Covid symptoms are, and how most patients experience dozens of symptoms across multiple organ systems.” Davis, who suffers from poor cognitive dysfunction, memory loss, and postural tachycardia (ultra-high heart rate after standing) as a result of a long covid, now confirms the presence of a biomarker (specific virus or disease). A long covid that says there is no molecule). But until one is found, she emphasizes: “Given the many new symptoms patients experience, the multisystemic nature of these symptoms, and recognizable symptoms such as post-exercise illnesses, Long Covid is actually surprisingly recognizable.” It is common. “ The UCL study used data from 3,762 people from 56 countries to identify 203 long Covid symptoms in 10 organ systems. The most common symptoms were found to be malaise, post-exercise malaise (exacerbation of physical or mental post-exercise symptoms), and cognitive dysfunction (brain fog). The authors are now seeking a national screening program for those who think they have a long Covid. And while this study did not estimate how common Covid was overall, the Imperial College London React-2 study published in June England About one-third of people infected with the coronavirus have reported symptoms that last for at least 12 weeks and may have had a long Covid. The most common persistent symptoms reported in the study included fatigue, shortness of breath, myalgia, and sleep disorders. These are some of the long Covid symptoms identified in a new study from UCL … Cardiovascular Blood clots, fainting, high or low blood pressure, swelling or inflammation of veins, increased heart rate. skin Itching, brittleness and discoloration of nails, rash, peeling of the skin. Stomach Constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, immediate satiety, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting. Head and throat Facial nerve paralysis / numbness, red eye, ear and eye pain, hearing loss, conjunctivitis, runny nose, sore throat, loss of vision. Immune system New allergies, shingles, changes in susceptibility to medication. Musculoskeletal Joint Myalgia and myalgia experienced by 69.1% of respondents. lung Dyspnea, shortness of breath, cough. Reproduction Abnormally heavy or irregular periods, decreased penile / testicular size, premature menopause, postmenopausal bleeding. Mood and emotion Aggression, anger, anxiety, indifference, delusions, depression, euphoria, irritability, sensation of fate, tears. Cognitive dysfunction Confusion / disorientation, problem-solving difficulties, diminished attention, difficulty thinking. Hallucinations Visual, auditory, tactile and other hallucinations Whole body Fatigue suffered from long covids, chills, sweating, fever, post-exercise fatigue, and 98.3% of people with hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. headache Headaches afflicted 76.7% of those surveyed, ranging from migraine headaches to temples, base of the skull, behind the eyes, or the entire head. Memory problem Memory problems, such as forgetting how to perform routine tasks, and short-term and long-term memory problems. Short-term memory loss was experienced by 64.8% of respondents. Sensory movement Inability to cry or yawn, dizziness, neuralgia, numbness, seizures, tinnitus, sensations of intracranial pressure and warmth, sensitivity to noise, tingling / tingling / pins and needles, tremors. sleep Wake up with insomnia, sleep apnea, bright dreams, nightmares, restless legs syndrome, early rising or nighttime, inability to breathe. Overall, 78.6% of long-term Covid patients had sleep problems. Language and speech Difficult to understand others, difficult to read and write, vague words, speak unrecognizable words. Smell and taste Loss or increase in sensation of smell and taste.

