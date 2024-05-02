



Cambridge Cycle Hub will make city deliveries more sustainable as we move towards a greener future. This is a huge step forward for UPS! Can you see it?😉

The problem was being solved. eQuad delivery is an efficient and sustainable way to move through congested cities and zero-emission zones. In other words, the four-wheel electrically assisted bicycle “eQuads” can be used in bicycle lanes, making it possible to deliver packages even in places where cars and trucks cannot pass.

Arthur Drenck, director of sustainability at UPS in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, said cities around the world are looking to make their transportation more sustainable with low- or zero-emission zones. He said he was in the lead. The Cambridge hub demonstrates our dedication to finding creative solutions to serve our customers while also respecting the environment.

Delivering for the Planet: Our Innovation in Sustainability is a city-wide effort to reduce emissions and promote more sustainable ways to deliver goods to the community, with UPS at the forefront of Cambridge It means you can directly contribute to clean air initiatives.

What else were you doing:

🚸 Approximately 6,400 UPS Access Point locations across the UK offer alternative options to pick up or drop your package at a local business. This makes your life easier and reduces your carbon footprint compared to home delivery or business deliveries.

🚙 More than 18,300 UPS vehicles serve customers around the world using alternative fuels like renewable natural gas and new technologies like eQuads.

🌎 We're always looking for new ways to improve city center delivery. To date, he has led over 30 projects using his eQuads and electric bikes in European cities. #innovation

Creating purposeful change is not just something we talk about, it's something we actually do. We are committed to putting sustainability at the heart of our business.

2023 Sustainability and Social Impact Report

