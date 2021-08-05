Why does it take so long to get a COVID vaccine for children? Do Vaccines Cause Autoimmune Diseases?

Worried about the potential side effects of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) vaccination? Not sure what activities are safe after vaccination? Whether or not you are vaccinated AL.com Contact a public health expert to address concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Just send an email to Vaccine @ al.com Ask an expert to answer your question directly.

This is the question we were able to answer for our readers.

Vaccination to protect against COVID-19 has become increasingly important with the rise of delta variants. Rapidly increasing number of infections Hospitalization for the entire Alabama. We take your question about vaccines and get answers from health care professionals..

To get some answers, I consulted with David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease doctor in UAB and Alabama children. Keep in mind that if you have any questions about your health, you should consult your GP.

question: I recently had a very difficult conversation about vaccines. I would like an answer to the question she raised. She is diabetic in her mid-70s and is married to a person with terminal lung cancer. They both reject the vaccine. She was weeping because she was afraid that I, my husband, and my brother were all vaccinated. She is convinced that the mRNA vaccine puts me at risk for autoimmune diseases. She claims that I will be infected with other viruses, and when I do so my body will react too violently and begin to attack myself. Specifically, she’s worried that I’ll get lupus, which is why these have never been approved. Can you connect me to an expert who can help me understand this claim?

answer: Pfizer and Modana mRNA vaccines are very effective and very safe in preventing COVID infections. They do not increase the risk of autoimmune diseases. You should definitely be vaccinated, as is the case for everyone over the age of 12. This includes the friends described above. These friends are at increased risk of dying if they become infected with the virus. Vaccines can prevent it.

question: I have COPD. What are your recommendations to me? I know a lot of people who had problems trading two shots but not with J & J shots.

answer: You should get any vaccine you have access to. All three (Pfizer, Modana, J & J) are very effective in preventing COVID disease. The best vaccine for you is available today!

question: My child is 7 years old and 5 years old is shy. To say the least, I want to vaccinate both. Can you help me understand why it takes so long for a vaccine to be approved by their age group? What are your safety, dosage and efficacy concerns? There is no mask obligation in our district and it is scary to take two weeks off school at a low rate among qualified people over the age of 12. Can you help me understand why it takes so long to approve a vaccine for young children?

answer: Both Pfizer and Moderna studies in children under the age of 12 are doing very well. These studies haven’t started until the last few months, so they certainly share your urgency to have a way to protect these young children with one or more COVID vaccines, but how much things are We need to celebrate how quickly we deployed. The study examined different doses and compared the immune response to that of older adolescents and young adults.