Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases





Cases are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England. *The “average area” means the middle ranking council or local government district when ranked by cases per 100,000 people.

The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care. The case rate by age shows a rate. This means the values for the two age groups cannot be added together to get the overall case rate in each area.

Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays. Vaccines are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the percentage of adults (18+) vaccinated are calculated using the most recent mid-year population estimates from the national statistics agencies. In England the percentages of adults (18+) are calculated using the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database. Percentages in Wales use data from the Welsh Immunisation System. These data include people who have an NHS number and are currently alive. Areas will have different demographics which will affect how many people have been vaccinated. Caution should be taken when comparing areas. Source: UK public health bodies, gov.uk dashboard – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland data updated weekdays, Wales data updated weekly. Deaths are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019. This average will continue to be used in 2021. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.

Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.

Health Wales, Public Health Scotland, gov.uk dashboard. https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“image”:{“alt”:”Republic of Ireland”,”copyright”:null,”height”:100,”width”:976,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”srcSet”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,828 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,782 on Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,828 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,782 on Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 310,628 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 310,628 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 198 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 33 are in intensive care units, three more than Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 198 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 33 are in intensive care units, three more than Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 7 August at 17:00″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 7 August at 17:00″,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 6,078,493 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 6,078,493 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,408,634 were first doses and 2,669,859 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,408,634 were first doses and 2,669,859 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated7 August at 17:00″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated7 August at 17:00″,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}]}},”contributor”:null,”blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Northern Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,219.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,219.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,349 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,434 on Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,349 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,434 on Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 164,935 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 164,935 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”As of Friday, there were 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 37 patients in intensive care units – hospital admission statistics are not released on weekends. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”As of Friday, there were 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 37 patients in intensive care units – hospital admission statistics are not released on weekends. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 7 August at 14:00 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 7 August at 14:00 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,310,931 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday afternoon.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,310,931 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday afternoon.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The breakdown of first and second doses is not released on weekends.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The breakdown of first and second doses is not released on weekends.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”As of Friday, the number of people who had received one dose of the vaccine stood at 1,224,675.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”As of Friday, the number of people who had received one dose of the vaccine stood at 1,224,675.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 1,073,342 had received two doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 1,073,342 had received two doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 7 August at 14:30 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 7 August at 14:30 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”attributes”:[“bold”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”include”,”model”:{“href”:”/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app?responsive=true&newsapps=true&app-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-clickable=true&-clickable=true&-image-height=360&-image-width=640&-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-image-alt-text=Click%20or%20tap%20here%20to%20see%20interactive%20content?cachebust=16072021″,”html”:””,”type”:”vj”}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here”,”locator”:”https://tinyurl.com/w9cfxrv”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here”,”attributes”:[]}}]}},{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Republic of Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Republic of Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,828 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,782 on Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,828 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,782 on Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 310,628 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 310,628 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 198 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 33 are in intensive care units, three more than Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 198 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 33 are in intensive care units, three more than Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 7 August at 17:00″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 7 August at 17:00″,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 6,078,493 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 6,078,493 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,408,634 were first doses and 2,669,859 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,408,634 were first doses and 2,669,859 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated7 August at 17:00″,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated7 August at 17:00″,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}],”seeAlsos”:[],”relatedUrls”:[],”tags”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”Republic of Ireland”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c207p54mdq7t”,”isEvent”:false}]},”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&id=topStories&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Top%20Stories&showFirstSummary=true&showTimestamp=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”topStories”,”sectionHeader”:”Top Stories”,”showFirstSummary”:true,”showTimestamp”:true,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Taliban seize second regional capital in two days”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-58127407″,”timestamp”:1628363296000,”summary”:”Sheberghan in the northern province of Jawzjan is the second regional capital to fall to the Taliban.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Afghan security forces patrol in Herat”,”height”:432,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/16DE8/production/_119827639_tv069188297.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/16DE8/production/_119827639_tv069188297.jpg”,”width”:768},”timestampRelative”:”7 minutes ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Mass evacuations as wildfires spread across Greece”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58124129″,”timestamp”:1628336670000,”summary”:”Thousands of people are evacuated north of the capital, Athens, as fires continue to rage.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Fires on Evia island”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1029A/production/_119820266_069208306.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1029A/production/_119820266_069208306.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”7 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Hassan wins 10,000m for Tokyo hat-trick”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/58128859″,”timestamp”:1628340782000,”summary”:”Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan wins the 10,000m to seal her second gold and third medal of the Tokyo Olympics.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Sifan Hassan”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/E4AE/production/_119824585_tv069245185.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/E4AE/production/_119824585_tv069245185.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”6 hours ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&enableDotcomAds=false&id=features&insertAdSlotAtIndex=3&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Features&showImage=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”features”,”sectionHeader”:”Features”,”showImage”:true,”insertAdSlotAtIndex”:3,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”,”enableDotcomAds”:false},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”How many people are related to Mayflower pilgrims?”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57698818″,”timestamp”:1628291722000,”summary”:”For some, the17th century “pilgrim fathers” are also real-life ancestors. But for how many?”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Painting of the Mayflower”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/12DC/production/_119182840_mayflower_getty976.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/12DC/production/_119182840_mayflower_getty976.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”20 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”New US citizenship rules for children born abroad”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-58123371″,”timestamp”:1628281124000,”summary”:”Children born through surrogacy or IVF can now qualify, even without being related to the US parent.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Photo of Mr Mize and his family”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/0F33/production/_119819830_microsoftteams-image-9.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/0F33/production/_119819830_microsoftteams-image-9.png”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”22 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Ryan Reynolds: ‘My default is just pure trash'”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58061823″,”timestamp”:1628291119000,”summary”:”The Canadian actor’s latest film sees him play a different kind of “naïve and innocent” character.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/BE3B/production/_119799684_df-26555_r.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/BE3B/production/_119799684_df-26555_r.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”20 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”UN report to show stark reality of climate change”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-58102953″,”timestamp”:1628298719000,”summary”:”The IPCC’s short scientific summary due out on Monday will be strongest statement yet on climate change.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Firefighters try to extinguish Dixie Fire near Chico in Greenville, California, United States on August 5, 2021. The Dixie Fire took a turn for the worse Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 1 PM the winds picked up and the fire broke out of the containment lines that firefighters had established south of the town of Greenville.”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/B542/production/_119820464_gettyimages-1234478507.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/B542/production/_119820464_gettyimages-1234478507.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”18 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”‘I make clothes, I don’t just make bags'”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-58123178″,”timestamp”:1628291247000,”summary”:”American-Liberian designer Telfar Clemens created Liberian team’s outfits at the Tokyo Olympics.”,”type”:”MAP”,”image”:{“alt”:”Telfar Clemens”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1342B/production/_119819887_p09rl846.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1342B/production/_119819887_p09rl846.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”20 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Belarus crackdown fails to crush opposition spirit”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58114107″,”timestamp”:1628294279000,”summary”:”Beaten up, jailed, forced into exile – protesters are still battling against President Lukashenko.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Belarusian activists in Kyiv with photo of fellow activist Vitaly Shishov, found hanged in a park on 3 Aug 21″,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/E1A1/production/_119816775_mediaitem119816774.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/E1A1/production/_119816775_mediaitem119816774.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”19 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Playing with FIRE: The millennial movement to quit work”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/reel/video/p09qwdp6/playing-with-fire-the-millennial-movement-to-quit-work”,”timestamp”:1628178989000,”summary”:””,”image”:{“alt”:”Girl on beach”,”height”:1080,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/13894/production/_119802008_fireimage1.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/13894/production/_119802008_fireimage1.jpg”,”width”:1920},”timestampRelative”:”2 days ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Olympic athletes struggle with intense heat”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-58110846″,”timestamp”:1628291304000,”summary”:”This games are one of the warmest on record, with many athletes complaining about the high temperatures.”,”type”:”MAP”,”image”:{“alt”:”A skateboarder lifting his shirt in intense heat”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/A19A/production/_119807314_p09rhyjn.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/A19A/production/_119807314_p09rhyjn.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”20 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”‘We want trillions to heal our wounds'”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-57961151″,”timestamp”:1628291804000,”summary”:”Descendants of victims of Germany’s atrocities in Namibia say the money offered is not nearly enough.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”A high-ranked chief in traditional Herero clothes stands next to a monument in honor of the OvaHerero”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/830F/production/_119815533_gettyimages-1270074818.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/830F/production/_119815533_gettyimages-1270074818.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”19 hours ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&id=elsewhere&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Elsewhere%20on%20the%20BBC&showImage=true&showSummary=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”elsewhere”,”sectionHeader”:”Elsewhere on the BBC”,”showImage”:true,”showSummary”:true,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Football phrases”},”url”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/51MWxHsTD7YhW4gTWWtPvKf/end-to-end-with-15-football-phrases-from-around-the-world?intc_type=promo&intc_location=news&intc_campaign=fifteenfootballphrases_article&intc_linkname=radio4_sm_mid_c3″,”timestamp”:1530807531000,”summary”:”15 sayings from around the world”,”image”:{“alt”:”football being kicked on a field – Vauxhall image blurred in the background.”,”height”:351,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/7F9D/production/_102396623_footballphrases.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/7F9D/production/_102396623_footballphrases.jpg”,”width”:624},”timestampRelative”:”5 July 2018″}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&expiresInMs=3600000&id=mostRead&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Most%20Read”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”mostRead”,”sectionHeader”:”Most Read”,”expiresInMs”:3600000,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“id”:”8ac77e19-3f38-4a1b-b802-615f0edd289a”,”count”:1111,”rank”:1,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:8ac77e19-3f38-4a1b-b802-615f0edd289a”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Married police couple sacked over Capitol riot”,”headline”:”Capitol riot: Off-duty Seattle police officers fired over assault”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-58088868″,”timestamp”:1628359419000,”summary”:”The officers stood by as Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the government building, an inquiry says.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Donald Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington DC. Photo: 6 January 2021″,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/B228/production/_119080654_gettyimages-1230455457-594×594.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/B228/production/_119080654_gettyimages-1230455457-594×594.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”1 hour ago”},{“id”:”0d9fc337-a50c-470d-8340-b7b3be5af3da”,”count”:700,”rank”:2,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:0d9fc337-a50c-470d-8340-b7b3be5af3da”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”German coach thrown out for horse punch”,”headline”:”Tokyo Olympics: German pentathlon coach thrown out for punching horse”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/58127366″,”timestamp”:1628324584000,”summary”:”A German coach who appeared to strike a horse with her fist during the modern pentathlon is thrown out of the Olympics.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”kim raisner”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C118/production/_119823494_pentathlon.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C118/production/_119823494_pentathlon.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”10 hours ago”},{“id”:”a34b4feb-e443-4815-92e6-ae394d067d14″,”count”:567,”rank”:3,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:a34b4feb-e443-4815-92e6-ae394d067d14″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Taliban seize second regional capital in two days”,”headline”:”Afghanistan war: Sheberghan falls to Taliban, militants say”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-58127407″,”timestamp”:1628363296000,”summary”:”Sheberghan in the northern province of Jawzjan is the second regional capital to fall to the Taliban.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Afghan security forces patrol in Herat”,”height”:432,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/16DE8/production/_119827639_tv069188297.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/16DE8/production/_119827639_tv069188297.jpg”,”width”:768},”timestampRelative”:”7 minutes ago”},{“id”:”8ac34273-5fb3-4c33-9421-802b30629815″,”count”:550,”rank”:4,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:8ac34273-5fb3-4c33-9421-802b30629815″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with van”,”headline”:”Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with van”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-58127413″,”timestamp”:1628348976000,”summary”:”Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Barry the Barred Owl”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/FA34/production/_119825046_barry-birdcentralpark.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/FA34/production/_119825046_barry-birdcentralpark.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”4 hours ago”},{“id”:”2a9416f5-8bf2-4144-9330-1556d64e3b5f”,”count”:519,”rank”:5,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:2a9416f5-8bf2-4144-9330-1556d64e3b5f”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Mass evacuations as wildfires spread across Greece”,”headline”:”Greece wildfires spread, causing mass evacuations”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58124129″,”timestamp”:1628336670000,”summary”:”Thousands of people are evacuated north of the capital, Athens, as fires continue to rage.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Fires on Evia island”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1029A/production/_119820266_069208306.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1029A/production/_119820266_069208306.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”7 hours ago”},{“id”:”0cc7170d-1049-430e-8075-08dfa84df512″,”count”:413,”rank”:6,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:0cc7170d-1049-430e-8075-08dfa84df512″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Google’s Larry Page given New Zealand residency”,”headline”:”Larry Page: Google co-founder granted New Zealand residency”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-58128475″,”timestamp”:1628346968000,”summary”:”The country’s immigration services say he applied under a category for wealthy investors.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page speaks during a news conference on 21 May 2012″,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/AC14/production/_119825044_gettyimages-144948913.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/AC14/production/_119825044_gettyimages-144948913.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”4 hours ago”},{“id”:”3511034a-a3f6-4a20-8c24-4fc34a44c9b8″,”count”:398,”rank”:7,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:3511034a-a3f6-4a20-8c24-4fc34a44c9b8″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Pharaoh’s ‘solar boat’ moved to Egyptian museum”,”headline”:”In pictures: Egypt pharaoh’s ‘solar boat’ moved to Giza museum”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-58088867″,”timestamp”:1628351266000,”summary”:”The Great Boat of King Khufu is more than 4,500 years old, and was found virtually intact in 1954.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”The Great Boat of King Khufu is transported to the Grand Egyptian Museum”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/14854/production/_119825048_469561b9-77f0-4c2c-a8a6-b535d30537e4.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/14854/production/_119825048_469561b9-77f0-4c2c-a8a6-b535d30537e4.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”3 hours ago”},{“id”:”af996a1c-dc39-4b0d-b8de-fc6660de631e”,”count”:380,”rank”:8,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:af996a1c-dc39-4b0d-b8de-fc6660de631e”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”CNN fires unvaccinated staff who went to office”,”headline”:”CNN fires unvaccinated employees for going to office”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-58112125″,”timestamp”:1628242648000,”summary”:”The network is among several US firms to require employees working with others to be vaccinated.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”CNN sign in Atlanta, Georgia, in May 2021″,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/A029/production/_119810014_gettyimages-1319170261.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/A029/production/_119810014_gettyimages-1319170261.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”1 day ago”},{“id”:”dc44cf3c-5284-49ac-a820-3c13348759b0″,”count”:378,”rank”:9,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:dc44cf3c-5284-49ac-a820-3c13348759b0″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Hassan wins 10,000m for Tokyo hat-trick”,”headline”:”Tokyo Olympics: Sifan Hassan wins 10,000m gold for third medal of Games”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/58128859″,”timestamp”:1628340782000,”summary”:”Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan wins the 10,000m to seal her second gold and third medal of the Tokyo Olympics.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Sifan Hassan”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/E4AE/production/_119824585_tv069245185.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/E4AE/production/_119824585_tv069245185.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”6 hours ago”},{“id”:”764999e3-0139-4266-b32c-7c04fa9d413b”,”count”:350,”rank”:10,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:764999e3-0139-4266-b32c-7c04fa9d413b”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”‘We want trillions to heal our wounds'”,”headline”:”‘We want trillions to heal our wounds'”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-57961151″,”timestamp”:1628291804000,”summary”:”Descendants of victims of Germany’s atrocities in Namibia say the money offered is not nearly enough.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”A high-ranked chief in traditional Herero clothes stands next to a monument in honor of the OvaHerero”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/830F/production/_119815533_gettyimages-1270074818.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/830F/production/_119815533_gettyimages-1270074818.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”19 hours ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”service-bar?language=en-GB&product=news”:{“name”:”service-bar”,”props”:{“product”:”news”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:{“title”:”BBC News Services”,”serviceLinks”:[{“text”:”On your mobile”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10628994″,”type”:”devices-and-inputs:smartphone”},{“text”:”On smart speakers”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-50068132″,”type”:”devices-and-inputs:microphone”},{“text”:”Get news alerts”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10628323″,”type”:”content-types:newsletter”},{“text”:”Contact BBC News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/20039682″,”type”:”participate:email”}]},”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”footer-promos?country=us&identifiers=NEWS_PS%2Cnews_ps&language=en-GB”:{“name”:”footer-promos”,”props”:{“identifiers”:”NEWS_PS,news_ps”,”language”:”en-GB”,”country”:”us”},”data”:{},”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”global-footer?country=us&language=en-GB”:{“name”:”global-footer”,”props”:{“country”:”us”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:{“accessibilityLinks”:[{“label”:”Skip to content”,”url”:”#main-heading”},{“label”:”Accessibility Help”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/accessibility/”}],”signInLabel”:”Sign in”,”accountLabel”:”Your account”,”menuLabel”:”Menu”,”moreLabel”:”More”,”closeButtonLabel”:”Close menu”,”legalLinks”:[{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/terms”,”label”:”Terms of Use”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/aboutthebbc”,”label”:”About the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy”,”label”:”Privacy Policy”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/cookies”,”label”:”Cookies”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/accessibility”,”label”:”Accessibility Help”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/guidance”,”label”:”Parental Guidance”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact”,”label”:”Contact the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcnewsletter”,”label”:”Get Personalised Newsletters”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″,”label”:”Why you can trust the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbcglobalnews.com/home/”,”label”:”Advertise with us”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.com/usingthebbc/cookies/how-does-the-bbc-use-cookies-for-advertising/”,”label”:”AdChoices / Do Not Sell My Info”}],”disclaimer”:{“text”:”© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.”,”link”:{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/editorialguidelines/guidance/feeds-and-links”,”text”:”Read about our approach to external linking.”}},”homepageLink”:{“label”:”BBC Homepage”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”},”searchLink”:{“label”:”Search”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/search”},”chameleonSearchLink”:{“label”:”Search BBC”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/search”},”navigationLinks”:[{“label”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”,”accent”:”#007BC7″},{“label”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”accent”:”#BB1919″},{“label”:”Sport”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”accent”:”#FFD230″},{“label”:”Reel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/reel”,”accent”:”#0068FF”},{“label”:”Worklife”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/worklife”,”accent”:”#0052A1″},{“label”:”Travel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”accent”:”#589E50″},{“label”:”Future”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/future”,”accent”:”#002856″},{“label”:”Culture”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”accent”:”#482878″},{“label”:”Music”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/music”},{“label”:”TV”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/schedules/p00fzl9m”},{“label”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/weather”,”accent”:”#88CCEE”},{“label”:”Sounds”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds”,”accent”:”#FF4900″}],”chameleonNavigationLinks”:[{“label”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”,”accent”:”#007BC7″},{“label”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”accent”:”#EB1212″},{“label”:”Sport”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”accent”:”#FFD230″},{“label”:”Reel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/reel”,”accent”:”#0068FF”},{“label”:”Worklife”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/worklife”,”accent”:”#0052A1″},{“label”:”Travel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”accent”:”#589E50″},{“label”:”Future”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/future”,”accent”:”#002856″},{“label”:”Culture”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”accent”:”#482878″},{“label”:”Music”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/music”},{“label”:”TV”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/schedules/p00fzl9m”},{“label”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/weather”,”accent”:”#149EDC”},{“label”:”Sounds”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds”,”accent”:”#FA6400″}]},”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true}},”paths”:[{“path”:”/news/:id”}],”page”:{“metadata”:{“title”:”BBC”,”description”:”BBC Page”},”featureToggles”:{“enableDotcomAds”:false,”enableComscoreMmx”:true},”entry”:{“levers”:{“brandPalette”:”news”,”corePalette”:”light”,”fontPalette”:”mixedInformative”},”pageContent”:{“header”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”consent-banner”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”global-navigation”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[],”levers”:{“brandPalette”:”masterbrand”,”corePalette”:”light”,”fontPalette”:”sansSimple”},”fetchParams”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RouteParam”,”name”:”service”,”lookup”:”service”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”product-navigation”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”product”,”value”:”news”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”assetUri”,”lookup”:”assetUri”,”store”:”product-navigation”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”sectionName”,”lookup”:”sectionName”,”store”:”product-navigation”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showProductNavigation”,”value”:true}]}]}],”main”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”interstitial”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”leaderboard”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”sponsor”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-header”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”SIDEBAR”,”props”:{“width”:”compact”,”containersInMain”:7}},”containers”:[{“name”:”article”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”uri”,”value”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”host”,”lookup”:”host”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”currentPageAnalyticsDestination”,”lookup”:”page.destination”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”isAdvertisingEnabled”,”value”:false}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu-main”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”content-rec”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_5″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_7″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_8″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_9″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”topStories”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Top Stories”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showFirstSummary”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showTimestamp”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu-side”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”features”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Features”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showImage”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”insertAdSlotAtIndex”,”value”:3},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”native”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”elsewhere”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Elsewhere on the BBC”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showImage”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showSummary”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-sidebar”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”mostRead”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Most Read”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”expiresInMs”,”value”:3600000},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu_bottom”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”adsense”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-footer”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”sign-in-prompt”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”signInPrompt”,”lookup”:”signInPrompt”,”store”:”bbcAccount”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”pageType”,”lookup”:”pageType”,”store”:”bbcAccount”},{“__typename”:”StoreWriter”,”name”:”setSignInPrompt”,”lookup”:”signInPrompt”,”store”:”bbcAccount”}]}]}],”footer”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”service-bar”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”product”,”value”:”news”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”footer-promos”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”identifiers”,”value”:”NEWS_PS,news_ps”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”country”,”value”:”us”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”global-footer”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[],”fetchParams”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RouteParam”,”name”:”service”,”lookup”:”service”}]}]}]},”stores”:[{“name”:”analytics”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”page”,”value”:{“contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:b7a04899-c655-4d8c-be2c-2283735b26ef”,”name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.58127380.page”,”destination”:”NEWS_GNL”,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”section”:null,”contentType”:”article”,”language”:”en”,”additionalProperties”:{“app_name”:”news”,”custom_var_1″:”2021-08-07T13:39:58.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-08-07T16:08:56.000Z”}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sections”,”value”:[“News”,”News – northern-ireland”,”News – STY”,”News – northern-ireland – STY”,”News – news-category”]}]}},{“name”:”userLocationData”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”userLocationData”,”value”:{}}]}},{“name”:”article”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”metadata”,”value”:{“id”:”urn:bbc:ares::asset:news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”assetId”:”58127380″,”curie”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/asset/b7a04899-c655-4d8c-be2c-2283735b26ef”,”locators”:{“canonicalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″},”seoHeadline”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases”,”indexImage”:{“alt”:”Map”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”type”:”STY”,”options”:{“isIgorSeoTagsEnabled”:false,”includeComments”:false,”allowRightHandSide”:true,”isFactCheck”:false,”allowDateStamp”:true,”suitableForSyndication”:true,”hasNewsTracker”:false,”allowRelatedStoriesBox”:true,”isKeyContent”:false,”allowHeadline”:true,”allowAdvertising”:true,”hasContentWarning”:false,”isBreakingNews”:false,”allowPrintingSharingLinks”:true},”languageCode”:”en-gb”,”assetUri”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”description”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in NI since the start of the pandemic is 2,219.”,”lastUpdated”:1628352543792,”firstPublished”:1628343598000,”lastPublished”:1628352536000,”analytics”:{“page”:{“name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.58127380.page”,”contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:b7a04899-c655-4d8c-be2c-2283735b26ef”,”section”:null,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”additionalProperties”:{“custom_var_1″:”2021-08-07T13:39:58.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-08-07T16:08:56.000Z”}}},”site”:{“name”:”BBC News”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news”},”section”:{“name”:”Northern Ireland”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},”host”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”canonical”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”title”:{“full”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases – BBC News”,”short”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases”},”contributor”:null,”social”:{“facebook”:{“admins”:”100004154058350″,”app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”},”twitter”:{“card”:”summary_large_image”,”user”:”@BBCNews”}},”schemaOrg”:{“logo”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″,”type”:”ReportageNewsArticle”,”publisher”:”NewsMediaOrganization”},”microsoft”:{“tileColor”:”#bb1919″,”tileImage”:”BBC News”}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”tags”,”value”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”Republic of Ireland”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c207p54mdq7t”,”isEvent”:false}]}]}},{“name”:”product-navigation”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”assetUri”,”value”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionName”,”value”:”Northern Ireland”}]}},{“name”:”bbcAccount”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”signInPrompt”,”value”:{“show”:false,”userOrigin”:null,”ptrt”:null}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”pageType”,”value”:”content”}]}}],”headers”:{“content-return-type”:”STY”}},”addons”:[{“name”:”analytics”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”page”,”lookup”:”page”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”title”,”lookup”:”title”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”sections”,”lookup”:”sections”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”type”,”lookup”:”type”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”isUkCombined”,”lookup”:”userLocationData.isUkCombined”,”store”:”userLocationData”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”skipLocationCheck”,”lookup”:”userLocationData.error”,”store”:”userLocationData”}]},{“name”:”international-redirect”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”StoreWriter”,”name”:”setUserLocationData”,”lookup”:”userLocationData”,”store”:”userLocationData”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”Cookie”,”name”:”countryOverride”,”lookup”:”international_redirect_country_override”}]},{“name”:”document-metadata”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”title”,”value”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases – BBC News”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”description”,”value”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in NI since the start of the pandemic is 2,219.”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”linkTags”,”value”:[{“rel”:”canonical”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″},{“rel”:”amphtml”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380.amp”},{“rel”:”alternate”,”hrefLang”:”en-gb”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″},{“rel”:”alternate”,”hrefLang”:”en”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″}]},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”metaTags”,”value”:[{“name”:”application-name”,”content”:”BBC News”},{“name”:”mobile-web-app-capable”,”content”:”yes”},{“name”:”msapplication-TileImage”,”content”:”BBC News”},{“name”:”msapplication-TileColor”,”content”:”#bb1919″},{“name”:”cleartype”,”http-equiv”:”cleartype”,”content”:”on”}]},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”openGraph”,”value”:{“article:author”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”,”fb:admins”:”100004154058350″,”fb:app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”fb:pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”og:description”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in NI since the start of the pandemic is 2,219.”,”og:image”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”og:image:alt”:”Map”,”og:locale”:”en_GB”,”og:site_name”:”BBC News”,”og:title”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases”,”og:type”:”article”,”og:url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”article:section”:”Northern Ireland”}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”schemaOrg”,”value”:{“@context”:”http://schema.org”,”@type”:”ReportageNewsArticle”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”publisher”:{“@type”:”NewsMediaOrganization”,”name”:”BBC News”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″}},”datePublished”:”2021-08-07T16:08:56.000Z”,”dateModified”:”2021-08-07T16:08:56.000Z”,”headline”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases”,”image”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”url”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”thumbnailUrl”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”mainEntityOfPage”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”author”:{“@type”:”NewsMediaOrganization”,”name”:”BBC News”,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″}}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”twitterCard”,”value”:{“twitter:card”:”summary_large_image”,”twitter:creator”:”@BBCNews”,”twitter:description”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in NI since the start of the pandemic is 2,219.”,”twitter:domain”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”twitter:image:src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”twitter:image:alt”:”Map”,”twitter:site”:”@BBCNews”,”twitter:title”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases”}},{“__typename”:”TemplateProp”,”name”:”manifestUrl”,”template”:”${staticBaseUrl}/${manifestName}”,”templateProps”:[{“__typename”:”ConfigProp”,”name”:”manifestName”,”lookup”:”manifestName”},{“__typename”:”ConfigProp”,”name”:”staticBaseUrl”,”lookup”:”staticBaseUrl”}]}]},{“name”:”comscore-mmx”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableComscoreMmx”,”lookup”:”enableComscoreMmx”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”nonce”,”lookup”:”nonce”}]},{“name”:”dotcom”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”QueryParam”,”name”:”testMode”,”lookup”:”ads-test”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”nonce”,”lookup”:”nonce”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”adCampaignKeyword”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”tags”,”lookup”:”tags”,”store”:”article”}]},{“name”:”web-vitals”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”reportParams”,”value”:{“pageType”:”webcore-article”}}]}],”analytics”:{},”path”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″},”stores”:{“analytics”:{“page”:{“contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:b7a04899-c655-4d8c-be2c-2283735b26ef”,”name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.58127380.page”,”destination”:”NEWS_GNL”,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”section”:null,”contentType”:”article”,”language”:”en”,”additionalProperties”:{“app_name”:”news”,”custom_var_1″:”2021-08-07T13:39:58.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-08-07T16:08:56.000Z”}},”sections”:[“News”,”News – northern-ireland”,”News – STY”,”News – northern-ireland – STY”,”News – news-category”]},”userLocationData”:{“userLocationData”:{}},”article”:{“metadata”:{“id”:”urn:bbc:ares::asset:news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”assetId”:”58127380″,”curie”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/asset/b7a04899-c655-4d8c-be2c-2283735b26ef”,”locators”:{“canonicalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″},”seoHeadline”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases”,”indexImage”:{“alt”:”Map”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”type”:”STY”,”options”:{“isIgorSeoTagsEnabled”:false,”includeComments”:false,”allowRightHandSide”:true,”isFactCheck”:false,”allowDateStamp”:true,”suitableForSyndication”:true,”hasNewsTracker”:false,”allowRelatedStoriesBox”:true,”isKeyContent”:false,”allowHeadline”:true,”allowAdvertising”:true,”hasContentWarning”:false,”isBreakingNews”:false,”allowPrintingSharingLinks”:true},”languageCode”:”en-gb”,”assetUri”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”description”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in NI since the start of the pandemic is 2,219.”,”lastUpdated”:1628352543792,”firstPublished”:1628343598000,”lastPublished”:1628352536000,”analytics”:{“page”:{“name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.58127380.page”,”contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:b7a04899-c655-4d8c-be2c-2283735b26ef”,”section”:null,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”additionalProperties”:{“custom_var_1″:”2021-08-07T13:39:58.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-08-07T16:08:56.000Z”}}},”site”:{“name”:”BBC News”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news”},”section”:{“name”:”Northern Ireland”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},”host”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”canonical”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58127380″,”title”:{“full”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases – BBC News”,”short”:”Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases”},”contributor”:null,”social”:{“facebook”:{“admins”:”100004154058350″,”app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”},”twitter”:{“card”:”summary_large_image”,”user”:”@BBCNews”}},”schemaOrg”:{“logo”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″,”type”:”ReportageNewsArticle”,”publisher”:”NewsMediaOrganization”},”microsoft”:{“tileColor”:”#bb1919″,”tileImage”:”BBC News”}},”tags”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”Republic of Ireland”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c207p54mdq7t”,”isEvent”:false}]},”product-navigation”:{“assetUri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”sectionName”:”Northern Ireland”},”bbcAccount”:{“signInPrompt”:{“show”:false,”userOrigin”:null,”ptrt”:null},”pageType”:”content”}},”route”:”/news/:id”};

