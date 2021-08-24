Health
Denver boasts a COVID vaccination rate of nearly 80% with at least one vaccination and 73% is fully vaccinated – CBS Denver
Denver (CBS4)– Nearly 80% of Denver’s population has been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine and 73% have been fully vaccinated. This is because the FDA has issued full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the age of 16.
“This is another milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and will further pave the way out of the pandemic,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. “We hope this will provide greater assurance to those who are hesitant to vaccinate with COVID-19.”
All employees in Denver and private sector workers in high-risk environments must be fully vaccinated with COVID by September 30. Since its announcement on August 2, Denver has increased by nearly 10%. Vaccine for residents compared to 2 weeks before the announcement.
“The COVID-19 vaccine has undergone more safety trials than many other mandatory and fully approved vaccines,” said Bob MacDonald, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, in a statement. Stated. “Vaccines are important to the health and safety of all residents and we need to continue to increase Denver’s vaccination rates to limit hospitalization and save lives. This is a major step forward in that effort.”
Additional information from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment:
The COVID-19 vaccine is readily available and free to all residents of Denver. No insurance or ID is required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.more Information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available here, Or text the zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish to get contact information for three nearby locations using available vaccines.
