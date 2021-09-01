Connect with us

How "zoom dysplasia" affects our view

3 mins ago

According to a survey conducted during the pandemic, millions of people Dealing with “zoom dysplasia” Or, looking at themselves with a camera all day exacerbated their feelings of misery and dissatisfaction with their appearance.

New research shows When people return to school, work, or other face-to-face events, even if the cameras are turned off, concerns about their appearance still remain.

Dr. Arianne Shadi Kourosh, a dermatologist and director of community health at Massachusetts General Hospital, said in the original study New survey, More than 70% of the 7,295 participants in the new survey said they were “uneasy” about their direct appearance.

“When asked about the reasons for anxiety, there was a significant proportion quoting their self-consciousness about their appearance,” Kourosh said. “When I asked follow-up questions about it, the main reasons were concerns about weight gain, skin discoloration, acne and wrinkles.”

Many of these concerns are attributed to “increased time spent on video conferencing” and the use of tools such as filters to change the appearance, according to a new study. Respondents who spent more time on social media and used photo-editing tools and filters more often said they were “greatly anxious” about their appearance, Kourosh said.

Sierra Gordon, a first-year college student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said she was worried about returning to direct learning for that very reason.

“It returns to everyone who sees your whole body, and physical problems come and worry about self-confidence and such,” Gordon said today. “People can see me from any angle or direction, even if I don’t like a particular angle or direction of my physical self.”

Dr. Janice Whitlock, a psychologist specializing in mental health, resilience and well-being in adolescents and young adults, is slow and normal to hang out for young people who are worried about returning to face-to-face events. He said it would help him get back into action. I am engaged in a hobby or with a close friend.

“Beyond the pandemic, we saw an increase in body image anxiety,” Whitlock said. “All the studies that came out looking at that relationship show very similar things: people struggled …. Sure, they have physical problems in the fall. I think the number of students will increase. “

In addition to spending time with friends, Whitlock recommends creating space for family time. If your child seems to need additional support during the transition to face-to-face learning or other activities, Whitlock recommends looking for a mental health professional.

Jessica Stern, a clinical psychologist at NYU Langone Health, provided advice to those who may be anxious about their appearance when returning to a face-to-face event. First, keep everything in mind.

“What really helps to remember is that the past year and a half has been a bit weird and we’ve been getting much more visible feedback about our appearance,” says Stern. “Keeping that standard and understanding in mind … statistically helps us to recognize that we are more likely to notice ourselves that we were (previously) unaware of.”

It is helpful to understand that our own perceptions have “shifted” and to avoid comparing ourselves with others.

“Many people have been monitoring themselves much more extensively than before, receiving feedback about themselves, and experiencing their appearance differently than before,” Stern said. Stated. “If you find yourself feeling stronger about yourself in a way that affects you, you can seek professional help if you find it useful.”

If you’re worried that you’ll be able to see you from every angle, rather than from a hand-picked video screen, like Gordon, Stern said it helps remind you of your pre-pandemic life. ..

“People are getting much more feedback on their looks, body language, and facial expressions than they used to be. When you start to rely heavily on that feedback, it can seem really strange to be absent. “Stern said,” It’s helpful to remember that you can connect to previous standards as much as possible and once did a great job in the world without that feedback, and that we humans usually don’t. I have that feedback. “

Keep in mind that the most important thing, according to Stern, is to be kind to yourself, which is a transitional period for almost the entire world.

“Learning self-compassion helps you learn to embrace your strengths, your beauty, and give yourself a little space to appreciate what you like. I tend to be devoted to what I don’t like. “

Mr. Couloche said he was surprised to see that many people were still worried about their appearance when they returned to actual activity after conducting the initial investigation.

“I thought people wanted to meet more in person, so I realized that this hesitation and anxiety in the majority of the people surveyed was influencing certain aspects of the pandemic. To us in a way that may last longer or take longer than we expected to return to normal, “Courosh said. “We may need to understand these effects, be aware of them, and make special efforts to take positive steps to heal them.”

But he said he hopes the study will allow people to recognize that they are not the only ones when dealing with these emotions.

“Even last year, one of the most striking lessons in doing this job is that the problem was much broader than we realized and was experienced by people of all backgrounds and professions. I think you’ve noticed, “says Kourosh. “I think I was relieved that many people knew that they weren’t the only ones, and that they were suffering from this phenomenon and thought they were the only ones.”

“I think it was important to raise awareness around them and explain that there was really a reason for what they experienced,” continued Kourosh. “And they weren’t alone.”

