Health
COVID medical costs for Americans are set to rise
Health Day Reporter
Friday, September 3, 2021 (HealthDay News)-COVID-19 care can be more expensive for Americans due to the expiration of the insurance company’s temporary exemption for costs associated with the treatment of illness.
Early in Pandemic, The patient did not have the usual co-payment, Deductible Most tests were free for visits and hospitalizations to the COVID-19 emergency room. New York Times report.
As the pandemic rampages nationwide, federal law still requires insurance companies to cover patients free of charge if they have medical reasons such as exposure to illness or indication of symptoms. increase.
However, many of the tests currently sought by Americans are for surveillance and do not qualify for medical reasons. Times report.
For example, free federal regulations coronavirus The tests include a daily work and school test exemption.
According to patient documents submitted to, some patients have already received as much as $ 200 invoices for regular screening. Times A project to track the cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment.
However, “insurers are faced with the question of whether COVID treatment costs everyone or only individuals who choose not to receive it. vaccinationCynthia Cox, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, investigated how insurance companies cover COVID-19 treatment. Times..
Some of the highest invoices are likely to be faced by COVID patients who require extensive hospital care, and most of those patients are currently unvaccinated. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 72% of large health insurance does not offer COVID-19 treatment to patients free of charge.
Unvaccinated people may also face other increased costs. Delta Air Lines and several other companies plan to charge unvaccinated workers high premiums, indicating high hospitalization costs for COVID-19. Times report.
According to a study, the average hospitalization cost for COVID-19 is about $ 40,000, but long-term stays, including staying in the intensive care unit and moving an ambulance, can cost many times more.
For more information
For more information, please visit the US Department of Health and Resources COVID treatment and relief cost testing..
sauce: New York Times
..
Sources
2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210903/americans-covid-medical-bills-are-set-to-rise
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]