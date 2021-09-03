COVID medical costs for Americans are set to rise

By Robert Preidt



Health Day Reporter



Friday, September 3, 2021 (HealthDay News)-COVID-19 care can be more expensive for Americans due to the expiration of the insurance company’s temporary exemption for costs associated with the treatment of illness.

Early in Pandemic, The patient did not have the usual co-payment, Deductible Most tests were free for visits and hospitalizations to the COVID-19 emergency room. New York Times report.

As the pandemic rampages nationwide, federal law still requires insurance companies to cover patients free of charge if they have medical reasons such as exposure to illness or indication of symptoms. increase.

However, many of the tests currently sought by Americans are for surveillance and do not qualify for medical reasons. Times report.

For example, free federal regulations coronavirus The tests include a daily work and school test exemption.

According to patient documents submitted to, some patients have already received as much as $ 200 invoices for regular screening. Times A project to track the cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment.

However, “insurers are faced with the question of whether COVID treatment costs everyone or only individuals who choose not to receive it. vaccinationCynthia Cox, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, investigated how insurance companies cover COVID-19 treatment. Times..

Some of the highest invoices are likely to be faced by COVID patients who require extensive hospital care, and most of those patients are currently unvaccinated. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 72% of large health insurance does not offer COVID-19 treatment to patients free of charge.

Unvaccinated people may also face other increased costs. Delta Air Lines and several other companies plan to charge unvaccinated workers high premiums, indicating high hospitalization costs for COVID-19. Times report.

According to a study, the average hospitalization cost for COVID-19 is about $ 40,000, but long-term stays, including staying in the intensive care unit and moving an ambulance, can cost many times more.

