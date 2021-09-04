Ohio coronavirus number





Columbus (WCMH) — Ohio Health Department Released the latest number of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In the case of the state. As of Saturday, September 4, a total of 1,247,637 (+6,369) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 66,628 (+159) hospitalizations and 8,933 (+25) ICU admissions. A total of 6,115,303 Ohio people (52.32% of the state’s population) have initiated the vaccination process. It increased by 11,935 from the previous day. Stimulation status: Where can I get my fourth payment?



The Ministry of Health reported 81 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 20,947. The state updates the number, usually twice a week, after the death certificate has been processed. The average number of cases in Ohio for 21 days is currently close to 4,000. At a press conference Thursday, Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said it was annoying that Ohio was in a worse condition than it was before the vaccine was available. He said there are 1 in 8 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals and 1 in 5 in intensive care units. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Ohio Ends Today



“Unvaccinated patients are the largest group that fills our hospital beds. This is a pandemic in unvaccinated hospitals,” says Vanderhoff. “We all have to choose to get vaccinated.” On average, more than 400 new COVID cases occur each week in all 88 counties in Ohio, according to Vanderhoff. According to the CDC, the goal is less than 100 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants. “The counties with the most new cases have the lowest vaccination rates,” said Vanderhoff. “It’s about 30-40% of the county’s population.”



