That’s what some FDA vaccine advisors said about the Covid-19 booster — and what’s next





Healthcare workers will receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Elderly Living Facility in Worcester, PA on August 25. (HannahBeier / Bloomberg / Getty Images) A U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine adviser unanimously voted on Friday to grant emergency use authorization to people over the age of 65 and those at high risk of severe Covid-19 six months after a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. Recommended. Members of the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biopharmaceutical Advisory Board have rejected a broad application to approve a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for all persons 16 years and older six months after being fully vaccinated. .. Therefore, the FDA has provided a modified question for voting. Members of the committee questioned the safety of booster immunization in young adults and teens and complained about the lack of data on the safety and long-term efficacy of booster immunization. Remember: Meetings and voting are just the beginning of the process. It is the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that decides whether to use them. After the FDA Advisory Board makes recommendations, the FDA decides whether to approve booster doses. CDC has Scheduled a meeting September 22nd and 23rd Vaccine Advisor In a letter sent Thursday and obtained by CNN, the CDC urged local and state health authorities to wait for boosters to be administered until approved by both agencies. Biden administration officials Previously announced the plan While waiting for approval from the FDA and CDC, booster immunization to the general population will begin in the week of September 20th. Current status of vaccines and boosters: The third dose has already been approved for certain immunocompromised people, but not for the general public. Pfizer has received full FDA approval for the vaccine, and the request for additional booster doses complements that approval.Pfizer (and other researchers) say their study shows that people develop strong immunity after two doses of the vaccine, but antibody levels begin to decline after a few months. In its briefing document, the FDA provides strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, even though Pfizer’s vaccine, and the vaccine produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, declines over time. I said. CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht and Jacqueline Howard contributed to the report on this post.

