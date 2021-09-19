Prostate cancer survivors ask men to screen and urge them to get rid of their stigma

Darrell Robinson serves his neighbors in Grenada County, Mississippi at various levels, including day-to-day work as a member of the county’s supervisory board, a minister, and a grave digger.

At the graveyard, meet your family and choose a burial place for your loved ones. He hears stories about his neighbors, including details about their illness and last moments.

“Most of the time, families with cancer suffer for a long time,” Robinson said. “Grenada is a small community. Often we find out when people are sick. Most of the time, for blacks, it’s related to cancer.”

As Prostate cancer The survivor, Robinson, is an advocate of early detection and treatment. It was easy for him to add a conversation about prostate cancer, as he was already talking to and listening to people in his daily role.

During September Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Robinson and other survivors participate in community outreach and engagement offices UAB O’Neill Comprehensive Cancer Center In encouraging men to seek proper screening.

“I buried my friend last September, and he had prostate cancer,” Robinson said. “He was too late to catch it.”

O’Neill Cancer Center staff participated National Cancer Institute He warned that the pandemic could prevent some patients from undergoing the long-awaited screening and prevent access to the procedure.

Dr. Barry Slekmann, Director of the O’Neill Center and Monica Baskin, Associate Director of the Center’s Community Outreach and Engagement Office, Preventive medicine departmentEncourage patients to continue age-appropriate cancer screening and contact their healthcare provider about pandemic options.

According to the National Cancer Institute, black men are almost 80% more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men, and are more than twice as likely to die of the disease.

“I told all the black men I encountered,’If your dad has prostate cancer, if someone in your family has prostate cancer, go ahead and get tested.'” I say, “said Robinson. “The main thing is that as a black man, you need to be tested for prostate cancer.”

Screening tests for prostate cancer include a PSA blood test to measure the level of prostate-specific antigens and a rectal exam to check for swelling and inflammation by a doctor.

In his case, Robinson first had a PSA blood test, but he returned abnormally. A biopsy later showed stage 1 prostate cancer.

One of his early conversations was with Charles Latham, a survivor and a member of the Community Advisory Board of the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement.

Latham and Robinson are members of 100 black men in Grenada, a social welfare organization specializing in mentorship, education, economic development, health and wellness.

“100 black men held a night prostate awareness event in one of the local churches, and everything the speaker said in his story reflected what my doctor had already told me. “Robinson recalled. “That was a confirmation to me.” Doc, I’m a black man with diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol problems, so let’s continue to get rid of it, “I said.

Experts advise that men between the ages of 55 and 69 should consult their doctor about their risks and symptoms to decide when to screen.

“I probably know 25 men with prostate cancer,” he said. “If you want to live, you have to take some exams. Do whatever you have to do to live.”

A life-saving test

Walker County Terry Bush was keen to maintain his prostate cancer screening. He knew the family history of prostate cancer, starting with his grandfather and extending to his two older brothers.

I remember he insisted on the test in 2017.

“I had no symptoms,” Bush said. “The only thing I was told to check was that voice in me.”

The test concluded that Bush had prostate cancer.

Bush chose surgery to remove his prostate. He says recovery was difficult. “I wasn’t strong, but I continued.”

Bush, 63, is currently a community health advisor to Walker County and helped form a support group for prostate cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

“I noticed that I was here to help people, and it really helped me. I knew I could make a difference in someone’s life.” Bush said. “If I can be there to hold someone’s hand, talk to someone, or give some kind of comfort, I’ll do that.”

Bush said that did save his life and urges the man to seek screening.

“I see my scars today and say I’m proud of those scars because I’m alive,” he said.

Faith and action in Walker County

Jasper’s Jimmy Holston acknowledges both his belief in saving his life and regular screening.

Holston, 67, was diagnosed with prostate cancer about 16 years ago. Like Robinson, Halston’s PSA test was the first step in detecting abnormal levels. By catching it early, Holston said, more treatment options were possible.

“Men need to be tested in case they are diagnosed,” he advised. “If they could catch it early, they could do more. I didn’t want to go, but I wanted to take care of myself.”

Holston has a friend who was diagnosed early and successfully treated. Men have to take responsibility for their health, and screening is one of the important methods, he said. His advice is simple: follow the guidelines and get screened.

“I’m grateful, so you can share it,” Holston said. “I thank God every day. He was able to bless me by knowing it early. As long as I could see it, the rest was up to me.”

Men are often afraid to test for prostate cancer and then be treated, according to Robinson. He said physical problems could be treated, but death was permanent.

“If you are alive, you can spend time with your wife, your girlfriend or your children, but when they take you to the graveyard, someone you I have to visit, “he said. “There is a cure and you can live after cancer. It’s not the end of the world. Catch it in time. Go check it out.”

Click here to schedule a prostate cancer screening..

This story was previously published UAB News Website.