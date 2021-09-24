Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Gottlieb says COVID “will never go away.”





Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the pandemic will eventually end, but COVID-19 will not go away. He spoke with John Craven of News 12 Connecticut about where we are in the pandemic in an exclusive interview from his home in Westport. Gottlieb says he agrees with the CDC’s decision to approve booster shots on a limited basis for now. “Approval applies not only to people over the age of 65, but also to those at risk of serious consequences from COVID, which can mean underlying health,” says Gottlieb. The CDC does not support boosters for frontline workers. In the book, Gottlieb states that the United States could have avoided a national closure at the start of the March 2020 pandemic. Places like New York City’s healthcare system were on the verge of collapse, but other parts of the country were less problematic, he said. “But because there were no diagnostic tests, we had to stop all commercial activities nationwide at the same time,” says Gottlieb. “We should have focused only on areas where the virus is really widespread.” The former FDA director said he believes it will return to the normal state we knew before the coronavirus, but some things will have to be done differently. Gottlieb says there is a need to improve indoor air quality and make the workplace safer. But even while preparing for the next step or the next pandemic, he says COVID “will never go away.” “We get out of this pandemic, which is what we call the’endemic risk’,” says Gottlieb. He helps Connecticut create a response to the coronavirus, and says the state is doing a lot right. Gottlieb said the early focus on testing and simplification of vaccine deployment helped the state stay ahead of the virus. A full interview can be seen this weekend on Power and Politics, which airs Saturday at 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm and Sunday at 11:30 am and 6:30 pm. You can also view it in the News12 app.

