The Covid vaccine will begin rolling out on Monday for secondary school students in Northamptonshire.





Healthcare professionals will provide the first Covid vaccine to junior high school students in Northamptonshire starting Monday (September 27). Everyone between the ages of 12 and 15 is offered a jab to combat the recent surge if it causes further confusion in the education of their children. Parents or guardians have already received a letter detailing when a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab will be offered to their children. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9097%"/> Chris Whitti, Chief Medical Officer in the United Kingdom, says vaccines are essential to avoid educational disruptions Chris Parrot, director of the Northamptonshire vaccination program, said: “I’m happy that this development will start next week.” Parents or guardians do not need to contact their GP or NHS. People with homeschooling children in our county are individually contacted to invite their children to get a jab at the Molton Park Vaccination Center. Everyone is asked to agree that their child will be vaccinated online or in paper form. Kettering currently has the highest percentage of new positive tests in the county, the second highest in England, with an overall figure of 579 on September 18. However, according to government data, weekly infection rates reach 2,951 per 100,000 for ages 10-14 and 1,979 for ages 15-19. Professor Chris Whitti, chief medical officer in the United Kingdom, warned this week that children between the ages of 12 and 15 would one day be infected with Covid-19 without a vaccine. “There is definitely a lot of infection in this age group,” he told a parliamentary committee. “Almost all unvaccinated children can become infected at some point between the ages of 12 and 15. “It’s clear that this isn’t a silver bullet, but it can significantly reduce the amount of confusion. “The majority of children who do not currently have Covid will get it sooner or later because it is incredibly infectious. Vaccination will reduce that risk.” The school deployment is led by the Northamptonshire Heathcare NHS Foundation Trust. Rachel West, NHFT’s Director of Community Healthcare, said: “Parents and parents do not need to contact the school or NHS for vaccines. We will provide more information about when school visits will take place.”

