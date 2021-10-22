Covid group immunity why not yet reached





Early in the pandemic, experts believed that the United States would need 70% of its population to achieve some form of immunity to stop its spread.

Atlanta — Healthcare Professionals Expected COVID vaccine It will help the United States reach herd immunity, but now there is uncertainty about what it takes to achieve it. Herd immunity is reached when a sufficient number of people are vaccinated or when the virus develops innate immunity due to a disease that has stopped spreading. this is A little similar Hot potato game. Pass hot objects until they cool. The virus loses its punch because the coronavirus is transmitted from one person who has been vaccinated or has innate immunity to another. Early in the pandemic, medical professionals estimated that 60-70% of the US population needed some form of immunity to stop the epidemic. Currently, there is uncertainty about what is needed to reach herd immunity. Related: Three myths about the COVID vaccine revealed The mission of the vaccine is to prevent the virus from invading cells that prepare it to multiply and spread to others. When an infected person infects a vaccinated person with the virus, the chances of the virus multiplying are greatly reduced, and the next person is rarely or not given the virus. If the person is vaccinated, the number in the next column will be even smaller. “That’s why the virus dies,” said Dr. MG Finn. Georgia Institute of Technology School of Chemistry and Biochemistry.. “Infected people do not last forever.” Dr. Finn said a variant of the coronavirus cast a twist on number games. Delta variants are more contagious and are more likely to multiply once inside the body. “This means fewer people are needed to jump from person to person,” said Dr. Finn. Vaccine hesitation plays a role. Immunity levels should be at least 90% to prevent the development of measles. Dr. Finn does not think this will be the case with COVID-19. “The best guess is somewhere in the 80% range,” he said. “The longer you wait, the more likely it is that another variant will emerge, making it even more difficult.” Some medical professionals have stated that the level of uncertainty is so high that they have stopped using the term “herd immunity” for COVID-19. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

