Why are heart attacks common to “seemingly” healthy people?

How do you react when you hear the news of two popular faces who have seriously succumbed to a heart attack in their 40s? The deaths of Siddart Shukla, 40, and superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, questioned whether exercise was actually the answer to longevity and good health.

Doctors warn that exercising without knowing the underlying heart condition, especially moderate to severe exercise, is not good. Dr. Sanjay Mittal, Dean of the Department of Clinical and Preventive Cardiology at Medanta’s Heart Institute, explains: Certain exercises in a normal person can also increase the risk of certain abnormalities. It can sometimes turn out to be deadly. Therefore, it is important to have yourself evaluated before you start strenuous exercise. There are certain categories of people whose exercise can cause a heart attack. Narrowing of the aortic valve, which means that the arteries of the heart originate from the wrong sinuses; electrical irregularities in the heart can predispose a person to fall after exercise .. It’s best to have yourself evaluated before strenuous exercise. The problem of undetected heart disease is very serious.

Excessive Exercise and Heart Health: Signs to Watch





Dr. Mittal shares some signs that should not be ignored.

If you feel dizzy or light-headed while exercising, you should first evaluate yourself.



If you have high blood pressure (extremely high blood pressure), it is important to control your blood pressure before exercising.



If you have a family history of a young person who collapsed suddenly without warning, you may have a gene that predisposes to a particular collapse, so perform ECG



If you have chest discomfort, excessive shortness of breath, evaluate yourself



Performance-enhancing drugs can lead to heart irregularities, collapse, and even heart attacks

Heart disease is no longer an aging disease





Dr. Rajesh Tachatodir, Professor and Chief of Adult Cardiology, Kochi Amrita Hospital, said: However, that scenario has changed over the past few years, and now more and more young people are preying on it. It’s also true that while it looks very healthy and healthy, it can cause illnesses in your body that you are completely unaware of. Even in our OPD, there are about 200 young patients a month with heart problems. There are multiple factors that can lead to cardiac arrest and heart attack in the younger population, but the most important are stresses that cause problems such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, insomnia, poor eating habits, and non-compliance with a healthy lifestyle. Prior to these telecommuting scenarios, most people traveled to the office and visited many places, resulting in high physical activity. After the pandemic, everyone stopped their active routines, and now this lethargic lifestyle is adapted for young people to sit in front of a computer and then in front of a television all day long. Also, if you have a family history of heart disease, you need to pay particular attention to your lifestyle. It’s good to exercise and maintain a healthy diet to the limit, but beyond that, you need to be careful. Only after a thorough heart examination can you plan for rigorous exercise. The advice is not to be your own master, but to have a regular health check to find out what is happening in your body and have an expert make suggestions.

Regular screening is important





By the way, by the time the symptoms of heart disease begin to appear, it may already be in the advanced stage. Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist at the Asian Cardiovascular Institute in Mumbai, explains: Regular screening tests are needed to detect problems early so that proper treatment can be given before serious damage to the heart. Common screening tests are ECG, 2D echocardiography, stress tests, and CT scans of coronary calcium. It is recommended that cardiac screening tests be performed annually or every two years after age 40 in the general population or after age 30 in the high-risk population. ”

read more:

Lifestyle habits to keep your mind healthy

