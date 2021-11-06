Health
Kinney Drugs Start Booking Covid-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old
Kinney Drugs is currently planning to vaccinate children over the age of 5 with Covid-19.
You can schedule appointments online at https://kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/NY/..
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 earlier this week.
Children over the age of 12 were already vaccinated.
Parents can schedule appointments in Kinney for up to three children at a time. The chain also has after-school reservations available, extending the reservation time so that children can take shots comfortably.
After being vaccinated, Kinney provides children with fun distractions and treats. The company also offers an optional “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee” device that applies vibration and cold to paralyze the place where children are vaccinated.
The device is free to use.
Kinney has 96 stores in New York and Vermont.
Reservations for ages 5 to 11 are available for several days. Walgreens is scheduling them. Onondaga County is planning a clinic, and there are several clinics in the local school district.
Some pediatricians also provide shots.
doctor Promoted patience As the child’s vaccine supply is just starting to arrive.
Onondaga County today announced that it will extend the opening hours of several vaccine clinics between the ages of 5 and 11.
The clinic will be open on November 8th, 12th, 15th and 19th November from 9am to 11:30 am and from 1pm to 3:30 pm at the Civic Center in downtown Syracuse. It would be held. The county expanded its time and added more appointments on demand.
Reservations are required.You can register online at https://covid19.ongov.net/vaccine/pediatric-vaccine-screening-form/..
