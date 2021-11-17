Monkeypox in Maryland?People show symptoms of infectious diseases





in the case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Maryland Tuesday night after travelers return to the United States from Nigeria. Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, with extensive rashes on the face and body. According to laboratory scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it comes from a strain that has re-emerged from Nigeria since 2017 40 years later without reported cases. People with monkeypox are more likely to have lesions, and travelers Nigeria You need to be aware of the symptoms. Due to the health risks associated with one case of monkeypox, the CDC immediately informs clinicians of suspicious cases to state or local public health authorities, whether or not they are considering other potential diagnoses. I am asking you to report. According to the CDC, people can catch monkeypox by contacting infected animals and animal products, such as preparing wild hunting animals and being bitten or scratched by animals. Is monkeypox contagious? Yes, but it depends on where you are. According to the CDC, monkeypox has three stages. The first stage is the incubation period during which the virus settles immediately after a person is infected. It ranges from 5 to 21 days and the person is not contagious at this time. The second stage is the prodromal stage, where a person has early symptoms and can be transmitted. These include fever, malaise, headache, sore throat, cough, and swollen lymph nodes. The third stage is a rash, which causes lesions in the human mouth and body. A person is contagious until all scabs have fallen. The whole stage can last about 3 weeks. Experts believe that human-to-human transmission of monkeypox occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets. Travelers flying to the United States will need to wear masks on planes and at US airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the risk of monkeypox virus spreading to others on the plane. bottom. However, it is possible that the patient has interacted with another person before boarding or after getting off the plane. According to the CDC, 218 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria since 2017, and 8 cases have been reported for overseas travelers from Nigeria. This includes cases in Texas in July 2021 and current cases. Last case of monkeypox in the United States: A Texas resident who was hospitalized with a rare monkeypox diagnosis 18 years after the outbreak in the United States The last incident in the United States involved a resident of Texas who traveled from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta, and then to Dallas. The Texas Department of Health said this was the first case of monkeypox in the state and that Texas patients were also isolated and hospitalized. Currently, there is no proven safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection, but the transmission can be controlled, the CDC says. The latest patients are now quarantined in Maryland as the CDC works with international medical personnel, airlines in the Washington, DC region, and health authorities to contact people who may have come into contact with the patient. I am. You can follow the author Michelle Shen @ michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

