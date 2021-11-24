Health
According to the CDC, cases of influenza outbreaks between children and young adults
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory on Wednesday, stating that influenza cases have increased among young adults in recent weeks.
According to the CDC, influenza cases are still rare nationwide, but more than 90% are found in children aged 5 to 24 and young adults.
In most cases it is the H3N2 strain. Strain health experts say it’s particularly troublesome because it tends to mutate faster than other subtypes of influenza.last time H3N2 was the dominant stock In the United States, there were 710,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 52,000 flu-related deaths during the 2017-18 flu season. 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic..
The CDC is investigating the outbreak of influenza at the University of Michigan, and hundreds of students test positive for influenza. Influenza outbreaks have been reported on other university campuses in the past month.
Experts are concerned that college students and adolescents who may have been exposed to the flu may spread the flu nationwide. Go home for the holidays..
“This is a time when many people get together on Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s holidays, which can be amplified,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogotch. University of Toronto.
He is a person, especially those who are at the highest risk of serious illness Must be vaccinated This is because the virus does not stay in a particular age group for a long time.
“It’s coming. It’s not clear how big the flu season will be, but it’s going to be the flu season,” he said.
The flu season usually lasts from October to May, and activity tends to peak between December and February. According to the CDC..
Influenza experts used to be from the country There is a serious flu season risk this year Cases of seasonal influenza reached record lows last year when most of the country was closed due to a pandemic.
Experts to people Get both COVID-19 and influenza vaccination, Says that the increase in influenza infections this winter could put an additional burden on o
n The national health system has already dealt with the surge in coronavirus.
As part of its health recommendations, the CDC recommends that people with flu-like symptoms be tested for both flu and COVID-19.
This story first appeared NBCNews.com..follow NBC Health on twitter & Facebook..
