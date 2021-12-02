Dodging new variants requires global vaccine fairness

December 2, 2021 •• 15 minutes ago •• Read for 4 minutes
Article content
Only a few days after the new COVID-19 mutant Omicron was first identified in South Africa, five have already been identified in Ontario.
The new mutants are labeled as “mutants of concern” because of many mutations, raising concerns about the infectivity of the virus and the severity of the disease it causes.
Little is known about the virus, but public health experts and human rights advocates sought global vaccine fairness to protect vulnerable populations from the virus and delay the emergence of new variants. I am.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Article content
“Currently, there are no complete data related to Omicron variants or recently published variants, but in general, if you understand virology, if you can reduce virology, the virus will go from host to host. There is a clear reduction in mutations because the number of transmissions is less replicated, “said Colleen Davison, associate professor of public health science at Queens University. Explained in an interview with Whig-Standard.
“For our interconnected world, reducing viral replication in some way is also a global problem. Therefore, vaccination is a huge public health measure we are currently relying on. It’s one. “
Although 77% of Canada’s population has been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine, Davison points out that vaccination rates are much lower and the chances of viral mutations are higher in many low-income countries. increase.
“If we look at Africa completely as a continent, an average of 10% of the population is covered by two vaccinations, which is probably very unfair in the country as well, so it is more networked and more resource-rich in each country. Vaccines are available to many individuals, but most of the population does not, “says Davison.
Low vaccination rates in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where less than 0.1% of the population is vaccinated, are not only a national health problem, but also a global problem.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Article content
“This is a moral issue, and of course a health fairness issue that we should be concerned about, and when considering the concerns associated with increased infectivity and the potential risk of viral mutations. , That’s also a concern. “She said.
According to Davison, there are many reasons to explain the unfair distribution of vaccines worldwide. Initially, high-income countries such as Canada and the United States were able to secure an early supply of vaccines at a time when the supply of available doses was very limited. At the same time, global agreements on vaccine sharing have been reduced or ignored by wealthy countries as the advent of booster vaccination has increased the need for vaccines in high-income countries. Beyond the supply of vaccines, Davison explained that countries with weak health systems have limited ability to distribute vaccines.
“It is really summarized in inequality and the fact that we have such inequality on a global scale, so if we focus on absolute poverty reduction and the dignity of each person, COVID-19 I think it will contribute significantly to improving health in general, including those related to, “she said.
It is important for Davison to remember that public health is not border-bound, and effective public health policies need to take into account the interrelated nature of the world.
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Adington Public Health Officer Pyotr Ograza reiterated the importance of vaccines in combating Omicron variants.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Article content
That’s not a problem, Ograza said, but when Omicron variants spread to other parts of Ontario, “it’s too early to comment on their impact on the region.”
“There is no information on what the effects of all the mutations detected in this new variant will be. We know that more than 30 and more than 50 different mutations have been found in pesplomers. Although it is a small fragment of the virus that is actually involved in the attachment to human cells, it is also part of the virus targeted by the vaccine. Therefore, it is unknown how much of this virus escapes immunity. I don’t know how severe it will be. “
There’s still a lot that researchers don’t know, but Oglaza said vaccines are still the most important tool in protecting the population from infection.
“In our experience from the original virus to Delta, despite mutations and changes in variants, vaccines remain effective, immunizing the best tools for personal prevention and protection. It turns out that it will be the basis of our response, “he said.
Share this article on social networks
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos