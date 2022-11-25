Health
The Potential of Sofosbuvir for Neurological Symptoms of COVID-19
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the global spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Despite the discovery of an effective COVID-19 vaccine and the subsequent initiation of vaccination programs around the world, SARS-CoV-2 infection still escapes immune responses induced by both vaccination and natural infection. It has been widely reported due to the emergence of new mutants capable of Therefore, there remains a significant need for novel, rapidly deployable and efficient antiviral therapies.
study: SARS-CoV-2 infects human brain organoids, causing cell death and synaptic loss that can be rescued by treatment with sofosbuvir. Image credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com
Background
In addition to respiratory distress, COVID-19 patients directly or indirectly affect the central nervous system (CNS). Several neurological conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, dysosmia, aging, hallucinations and encephalopathy are associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
A mouse model has shown that the SARS-CoV-2 spike S1 protein can cross the blood-brain barrier, allowing the virus to infect the brain and induce neurological symptoms. An autopsy report of a patient who died of COVID-19 showed the presence of her SARS-CoV-2 in cortical neurons. In addition, potential vertical transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to the fetus has been discovered, which may affect fetal brain development.
Human brain organoids are three-dimensional models of the brain that mimic cellular and molecular aspects of human embryonic and fetal developmental stages. Previous studies have revealed that human cortical functional organoids can closely recapitulate early stages of neurodevelopment and organize cortical networks.
About research
recently PLoSbiology Researchers discuss how SARS-CoV-2 infects cortical neurons and damages synapses that form connections between brain cells. This study not only assesses the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection in human brain cells, but also analyzes the effects on the developing human brain.
The TISSUES database helped identify proteins associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in the human brain. Some of the proteins expressed in the brain include the transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2), angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), neuropilin-1 (NRP1), and CD147, but not CD26.
These invasion factor proteins have reduced expression levels in the CNS compared to other organs. For example, ACE2 and TMPRSS2 are under-expressed compared to NRP1, which is highly expressed in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus. However, the BSG/CD147 gene is highly expressed in all brain regions.
To test whether SARS-CoV-2 infects the developing human brain, researchers used dermal fibroblasts from healthy donors to grow 8-week-old human brain cortical organoids ( BCO) was created. To determine whether BCO is vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection, we infected organoids with SARS-CoV-2.
One of the key aspects of this research was to identify U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved antiviral drugs that can alleviate neurological symptoms caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, using the same design, BCOs infected with influenza A virus were used as controls.
Survey results
Sofosbuvir (SOF) is an FDA-approved antiviral drug for the treatment of hepatitis C (HCV). In particular, the drug can also inhibit other single-stranded viruses such as: coronavirusAs a result, the current study assessed efficacy of SOF in alleviation of neurological symptoms in COVID-19 patients.
Mechanistically, SOF inhibits HCV replication by limiting the activity of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp). A high degree of sequence and structural similarity was found between her RdRp of SARS-CoV-2 and HCV.
Importantly, SOF-binding residues are conserved among several coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Considering these observations, the authors hypothesized that his SOF could effectively inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication.
Various ranges of SOF dosages were used for BOC treatment. To this end, we found that increasing doses of SOF effectively decreased intracellular SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels.
Nevertheless, the highest inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication, without inducing cell death, occurred at a SOF concentration of 20 μM. Furthermore, the efficacy of SOF was validated by analyzing intracellular viral RNA and viable virus numbers present in the supernatant of SOF-treated SARS-CoV-2-infected BCOs.
Importantly, the number of infectious viruses detected after antiviral treatment decreased. Immunoblotting and immunostaining experiments further validated the aforementioned findings.
Therefore, the results emphasized the effectiveness of SOF in fighting COVID-19. Notably, SOF treatment not only reduced the protein levels of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but also decreased virus-induced cell death.
Nestin+ NPCs and MAP2+ neurons were found to be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Increased SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein levels in BCO were associated with increased cell death in both neurons and neural progenitor cells (NPCs).
To assess the impact of COVID-19 on synaptic integrity, we quantified the number of excitatory synapses in neurons using Synapsin 1, vGLUT1, and PSD95 antibodies. A significant decrease in presynaptic proteins was observed during SARS-CoV-2 infection, which was effectively mitigated using SOF treatment.
Conclusion
Experimental results have demonstrated the efficacy of SOF in improving the neurological status of COVID-19 patients, but more clinical evaluations are needed for further validation. Nonetheless, SOF appears to be a promising drug for preventing the development of neurological symptoms in his COVID-19 patients.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221125/The-potential-of-Sofosbuvir-against-COVID-19-neurological-symptoms.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Potential of Sofosbuvir for Neurological Symptoms of COVID-19
- US writer who accused Trump of rape files battery complaint | Donald Trump News
- Herschel Walker earned a tax return in 2022 for his principal residence in Texas
- Erdogan opens the door to talks with Assad
- President Alvi in Lahore to consult Imran on COAS appointment
- Fairmont 12U girls hockey nets 6th win in a row | News, sports, jobs
- Plymouth came together to seek a world free of violence against women and girls
- Anwar: Indonesia is a true friend, trade and cultural relations can be improved
- India is abandoning colonial mentality, PM Modi says while celebrating Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary
- 100 children are killed in an earthquake in West Java, Indonesia – Indonesia
- Canada overcomes opening game loss, advances to Davis Cup semi-finals with victory over Germany
- Chinese President Xi holds talks with Cuban President