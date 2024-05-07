Stormy Daniels testifies about hush money and alleged sex with ex-president





Former U.S. President Donald Trump and attorney Susan Necheles attend his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7, 2024 in New York.

Win Mcnamee | Via Reuters

This is developing news. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Porn star Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday, just feet from Donald Trump, to testify that she had sex with the former president and then received $130,000 for keep silent about it.

Daniels is at the center of the landmark case in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to a payment made to prevent Daniels from speaking before the 2016 presidential election about alleged sexual relations with Trump in 2006.

Michael Cohen, Trump's then-lawyer, paid Daniels $130,000 less than two weeks before the election, which Trump went on to win. Trump's scheme, which reimbursed Cohen while he was president, amounted to an attempt to illegally influence the election, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Before the jury entered the courtroom Tuesday morning, Trump lawyer Susan Necheles argued that Daniels should not be asked to testify “on details of sexual acts.”

There is “no reason” that details of the alleged gender “should be included in a books and records case,” Necheles told Judge Juan Merchan.

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media, as his criminal trial for falsifying business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 continues, in New York, United States, on May 7, 2024. .

David Dee Delgado | Reuters

A prosecutor countered that it was very important to delve into the story of the alleged affair, including the conversation that led Daniels and Trump to have sex.

It won't include “descriptions of genitals or anything,” the prosecutor said, “but it's important for us to reveal that she had sex with him and how she felt about it .”

Merchan said that was fine, but there was no need to disclose details of the encounter in court.

The first witness called to the stand Tuesday was Sally Franklin, senior vice president of Random House Publishing Group. Franklin read aloud a number of passages from Trump's books, including “Trump: How to Get Rich” and “Trump: Think Like a Billionaire.”

Trump deletes posts about judge and witnesses

News of Daniels' expected appearance in Manhattan Supreme Court came after Trump issued and then quickly deleted a statement angering the witness schedule and judge in his trial.

Trump sent this Truth Social message less than a day after Merchan threatened the former president with prison time for repeatedly violating the gag order that bars him from speaking about likely witnesses at trial .

Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out

Trump fumed that prosecutors don't tell defense attorneys which witnesses they plan to call until the day before the witness testifies.

“I was recently told who today's witness was. This is unprecedented, the lawyers have no time to prepare,” Trump wrote in his message.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told Merchan on Monday that the Manhattan District Attorney's Office is keeping its witness schedule secret, to prevent Trump from targeting people just before they take the stand.

But Steinglass noted that while they keep the order of witnesses close to the vest, Trump's lawyers have had the list of witnesses and the list of exhibits they will present in the case for months.

Read more about Trump's secret trial

Steinglass criticized Trump for forcing the decision, noting that he “violated the order restricting extrajudicial speech, and we did not want the names of the witnesses, or the names of the next witnesses, to be released.”

Earlier Monday, Merchan again charged Trump with contempt of court for his 10th violation of the hush order. It fined Trump up to $1,000 for the latest violation, adding up to $10,000 in fines for the 10 separate offenses.

But the judge noted that those fines were hardly a deterrent for Trump, a multi-billionaire.

“The last thing I want to do is put you in jail,” Merchan told Trump. But “I will, if necessary.”

Trump's post, deleted as of Tuesday morning, also criticized Merchan at length, accusing him of political bias.

“No judge has ever conducted a trial in such a biased and partisan manner,” Trump said.

“He is TWISTED AND VERY CONFLICTED, even taking away my 1st Amendment rights. Now he is threatening me with jail, and THEY HAVE NO CASE – This according to virtually every legal expert and expert!” Trump wrote.

Trump's lawyers have repeatedly failed to convince Merchan to recuse herself for what they claim is a conflict of interest stemming from his daughter's work for a Democratic political firm.

The silence order prohibits Trump from speaking about likely witnesses in the case and from making certain statements about other related figures, including attorneys, court staff and members of their respective families. Merchan extended silence order after Trump targeted family members of judge and prosecutor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/07/trump-trial-ex-president-posts-then-deletes-message-about-witnesses.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos