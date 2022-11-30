A 48,000-year-old zombie virus as potentially harmful as Covid-19





French scientists have warned of the start of another outbreak after resurrecting a 48,500-year-old zombie virus buried under a frozen lake in Russia. However, the report was published in the New York Post citing a viral report that has not yet been peer-reviewed. The new research was directed by Jean-Marie Aranpic, a microbiologist at the French National Center for Scientific Research. What is a zombie virus? The virus emerged as permafrost thawed as global temperatures rose. The new strain was one of 13 viruses outlined in the study, each with its own genome, Science Alert reported. oldest dub Pandoravirus Yedma After mythological characters Pandorais 48,500 years old, the record age at which frozen viruses return to a state where they can infect other organisms. This broke the previous record held by a 30,000-year-old virus discovered in Siberia by the same team in 2013. The Pandora virus was discovered at the bottom of a lake in Yuquechiaras, Yakutia, Russia. Other viruses have been found everywhere from the fur of mammoths to the intestines of Siberian wolves. What causes it? According to the study, a quarter of the northern hemisphere is covered in permafrost called permafrost. A warming climate will irreversibly thaw permafrost, releasing frozen organic matter for up to a million years, most of which breaks down into carbon dioxide and methane, further increasing the greenhouse effect. Part of this organism is also composed of revived cellular microorganisms (prokaryotes, unicellular eukaryotes) and viruses that have been dormant since prehistoric times. Are viruses potentially harmful? After studying live cultures, scientists have discovered that all ‘zombie viruses’ can be infected, thus posing a ‘health hazard’. They believe pandemics like Covid-19 will become more common in the future as permafrost melts and releases long-dormant viruses like microbial Captain America, according to the New York Post. increase. “It is therefore justified to contemplate the risk that ancient viral particles remain infectious and return to circulation by thawing ancient permafrost,” they wrote.





Unfortunately, it’s a vicious cycle in which the organic matter released by melting ice breaks down into carbon dioxide and methane, further increasing the greenhouse effect and accelerating the melting. But scientists believe that recent virus discoveries are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more viruses lurking underneath that require further research and investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/international/explained-what-is-48-000-year-old-zombie-virus-that-is-potentially-harmful-like-covid-19-news-241188 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos