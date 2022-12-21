Thousands of ambulance workers strike as unions accuse Steve Barclay of ‘blatant lie’ – live | Industrial action

The Guardian’s graphics team have produced this handy interactive showing all the days when strikes are planning in December – useful for preparing, and also assessing just how widespread frustration with pay is.

I was at the meeting yesterday with the secretary of state, and obviously I must have been in the wrong room. Because when I thought we met with him, he clearly congratulated the trade unions for working with the trusts and for working with the government to put emergency measures in place which made sure that people were safe as possible today.

And yet the statements he made this morning bear absolutely no resemblance to the meeting we were in yesterday, unfortunately. He said he will keep pressuring the government to reach an agreement with unions to prevent further disruption.

He said he is in close contact with NHS London and other partners to monitor the impact of today's industrial action.

With strikes now in effect, @Ldn_Ambulance are working hard to ensure those facing life-threatening emergencies receive the care they need.

I'm in close contact with LAS, NHS London and key partners, who are monitoring the impact of the industrial action. those facing life-threatening emergencies receive the care they need.

I'm in close contact with LAS, NHS London and key partners, who are monitoring the impact of the industrial action.

— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) December 21, 2022

Updated at 10.34 EST blog"},{"id":"uk/uk","type":"Keyword","title":"UK news"},{"id":"society/nhs","type":"Keyword","title":"NHS"},{"id":"uk-news/england","type":"Keyword","title":"England"},{"id":"uk/wales","type":"Keyword","title":"Wales"},{"id":"type/article","type":"Type","title":"Article"},{"id":"tone/minutebyminute","type":"Tone","title":"Minute by minute"},{"id":"tone/news","type":"Tone","title":"News"},{"id":"profile/rachel-hall","type":"Contributor","title":"Rachel Hall","twitterHandle":"rachela_hall","bylineImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2022/11/17/Rachel_Hall.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ebf88b36e5b5ece33a2d5bb1bf844d50","bylineLargeImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2022/11/17/Rachel_Hall_Next_Gen.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=19a035691b77985e87f022431bae5766"},{"id":"profile/kevin-rawlinson","type":"Contributor","title":"Kevin Rawlinson"},{"id":"profile/pippacrerar","type":"Contributor","title":"Pippa Crerar","twitterHandle":"PippaCrerar","bylineImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2022/10/06/Pippa_Crerar_.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7279a3b1b70f1ad143e1f25984f7837b","bylineLargeImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2022/10/06/Pippa_Crerar_Next_Gen.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=69dfaea79a0d53d5edb6efae832af817"},{"id":"profile/stevenmorris","type":"Contributor","title":"Steven Morris","twitterHandle":"stevenmorris20","bylineImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2017/12/27/Steven-Morris.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7807e32bb866ee810f0356cb9cde1178","bylineLargeImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2017/12/27/Steven_Morris,_L.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=64a7b004687b61385d763035f9bdc39c"},{"id":"profile/andrewsparrow","type":"Contributor","title":"Andrew Sparrow","twitterHandle":"AndrewSparrow","bylineImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2017/10/06/Andrew-Sparrow.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b63c46db36dd834cfdb2e7124ef11d96","bylineLargeImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2017/10/06/Andrew_Sparrow,_R.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5954dfa9a3b566f5929d1f7fab099903"},{"id":"profile/dan-sabbagh","type":"Contributor","title":"Dan Sabbagh","bylineImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/static/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/pictures/2014/4/17/1397749330599/DanSabbagh.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f641045dc110c3bb8e92127b230af380","bylineLargeImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2017/10/06/Dan-Sabbagh,-L.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=cec99c5da174842615d73509b87e8008"},{"id":"profile/severincarrell","type":"Contributor","title":"Severin presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. 