Thousands of ambulance workers strike as unions accuse Steve Barclay of ‘blatant lie’ – live | Industrial action

Unison and Unite accuse Steve Barclay of lying when he accused unions of obstructing strike-day contingency planning Andrew Sparrow

Over on our politics blog, my colleague Andrew Sparrow has pulled together the criticism from union bosses of Steve Barclay’s accusations:

Turning back to the ambulance strike, the row generated by Steve Barclay’s claim that the unions made “a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients” (see 9.19am) because they were obstructing strike-day contingency planning seems to be escalating. Christina McAnea, the Unison general secretary, posted messages on Twitter this morning saying she was shocked by the comments, but later she went further, accusing the health secretary of “a complete and utter fabrication”.

Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, said the same thing in marginally blunter language. She said:

To say that ambulance unions have taken a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients is a blatant lie. The unions have negotiated critical cover, including 999 calls, at a local level with hosts of NHS Trusts. That is how it is done. Stephen Barclay obviously doesn’t understand how these issues are dealt with in the NHS. That is an embarrassment for him and the government. He has now lost all credibility. Clearly he isn’t the man for the job. He’s well past his sell-by date.

And her Unite colleague, Onay Kasab, told GB News that far from complaining about the contingency cover for strike day at their meeting yesterday, Barclay was congratulating unions for their work. Kasab said:

I was at the meeting yesterday with the secretary of state, and obviously I must have been in the wrong room. Because when I thought we met with him, he clearly congratulated the trade unions for working with the trusts and for working with the government to put emergency measures in place which made sure that people were safe as possible today. And yet the statements he made this morning bear absolutely no resemblance to the meeting we were in yesterday, unfortunately.

