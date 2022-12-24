Canine flu cases on the rise in DMV





Here’s what you need to know and how to keep your pet safe.

Washington DC, DC — all of us love our petsThat’s partly why the recent surge in canine flu has sparked conversations online. Canine flu is nothing new. Doctors say the disease has been occurring in different parts of the country for at least 10 years. Still, when it comes to our furry friends, we do nothing to make sure they’re okay. prize. question Is it true that canine flu cases are on the rise in the DC metro area? source of information answer Yes, canine flu cases are on the rise, but there are things you can do to keep your pets safe and slow the spread of the disease. what we found There is an epidemic of canine flu throughout our area, with many new cases coming out of Montgomery and Prince George counties. “That’s what we’re hearing anecdotally,” Dr. Crippen said. “We’ve heard it from our referred veterinary partners, and we’ve heard it from some of the veterinary Facebook forums.” The CDC defines canine influenza (also called canine flu or canine flu) as “a contagious respiratory disease of dogs caused by a specific type A influenza virus known to infect dogs.” . Symptoms are similar to those of the flu in humans, including cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and loss of appetite. Severity varies from dog to dog. At best, canine flu is barely noticeable. In the worst cases, it can lead to pneumonia and even death. The disease is spread through respiratory droplets when dogs cough, sneeze, or come into contact with contaminated surfaces. To complicate things, infected dogs can be contagious for weeks. “Animals may continue to shed virus 14 to 20 days after the last cough has cleared,” says Dr. Klippen. She urged owners to keep symptomatic pets away from dog parks, daycares, boarding kennels and even veterinary offices if the symptoms are mild and do not require treatment. “What needs to be evaluated by a veterinarian is a change from a dry cough to a wet one,” she said. There is some good news, though. Experts argue that there is no evidence that canine flu can spread from dogs to humans, and no human infections have ever been reported. It’s also worth noting that while canine flu is deadly, the percentage of dogs that die from the disease is very small, according to the CDC. Still, for households with multiple pets, it may be time to introduce lockdown producers. Vaccines are available if your dog or cat is older, has other health conditions, or wants to be extra careful. Talk to your veterinarian about how best to protect your pet. is recommended.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wusa9.com/article/life/pets/canine-flu-cases-rising-among-pets/65-c9418c89-d886-4dde-a101-634dadf733a6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos