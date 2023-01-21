Acupuncturist and pain expert share 2 points they use to ‘quickly relieve a headache’





tension headache No kidding. They usually feel like a tight band around the head and can result from muscle contractions in the head and neck. stress or bad posture. Many people take pain relievers such as acetaminophen and NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) to relieve symptoms.but abuse them without medical guidance May cause harmful side effects. As an acupuncturist with 10 years of clinical experience, I have had thousands of patients come to me for help with tension headaches. Acupuncture involves applying pressure to specific points on the body to relax muscles and improve blood flow. Here are some methods I use for quick headache relief without needles. 1. Press the base of the skull and neck These acupuncture points are located at the base of the left and right skulls. Putting pressure on them not only helps relieve headaches, but also neck pain and sinus congestion. Two points are at the base of the skull. Each point is one finger width from the midline of the left and right head. Photo: Eileen Lee direction: Bring your hands together behind your head with your thumbs pointing down. Place your hands so that each thumb presses into a groove at the base of the skill (one left, one right). Apply light to medium pressure and rub in small circular motions. You may feel some tenderness or tension in this area, which is normal. Do this until you feel some comfort. Position your hands so that your thumbs press into the grooves at the base of the skull (one thumb on the left side, the other on the right side). Photo: Eileen Lee 2. Press between thumb and index finger I call this the “Pain Relief Button”. Because it relieves headaches and at the same time gives a feeling of “pain”. (Pregnant women are advised to avoid this method as it may be too stimulating.) This acupuncture can help relieve aches all over the body, headaches, facial pain, neck pain and abdominal pain. Photo: Eileen Lee direction: With your palm facing down, find the fleshy web space between your thumb and index finger. Press down on this point with the thumb of your opposite hand. When pressing, gently push toward the bone of your index finger, or pinch the card to grab it from the slot. Apply light to moderate pressure and hold for 60 seconds, adjusting the intensity of pressure as needed. Repeat 2-3 times with both hands. Press the gap between your thumb and index finger. Photo: Eileen Lee Other Ways to Relieve Tension-Type Headaches If you walk briskly outside for 30 minutes, reduce your stress Provides fresh oxygen and helps treat tension headaches. If you find it difficult to leave your desk completely, schedule short breaks every 30-60 minutes. Get up and walk around or stretch for 5-10 minutes to encourage more blood flow to your body and brain. Drinking water can also help relieve head and body pain. Fatigue is often caused by dehydration, the study I’ve found that people who experience headaches and migraines often don’t drink enough water. I like to warm up the water with a slice of ginger or lemon. Eileen Lee Qualified as an acupuncturist, Chinese medicine practitioner, and physical therapist. She earned her clinical doctorate from Simmons University. From there, she worked in chronic pain research, pediatrics and geriatrics, inpatient psychiatry, and the physical rehabilitation field, specializing in schools. Her research on chronic pain has been published in several journals.follow irene tick tock When Instagram. Do not miss it:

