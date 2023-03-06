Keto diet doubles heart attack, stroke risk: study





March 6, 2023 – The keto diet may more than double the risk of serious heart disease, new research shows. People who ate high-fat, low-carb foods had higher cholesterol and were more likely to experience a heart attack or stroke than those who ate a standard diet. It was also associated with a two-fold risk of needing procedures to open the arteries. “In our study, regular consumption of a low-carbohydrate, high-fat self-reported diet was associated with increased levels of LDL cholesterol (or ‘bad’ cholesterol) and an increased risk of heart disease. ,” said researcher Iulia Iatan, MD, Ph.D. statement“To our knowledge, our study is one of the first to examine the association between this type of dietary pattern and cardiovascular outcomes.” It was announced this week at the American College of Cardiology annual meeting. study We evaluated the health data of 305 people in the UK who were identified because they reported eating a keto-like diet in the first 24 hours of the study. That group was compared with his 1,220 people of similar age but on a standard diet. In this study, a keto-like diet was defined as getting 25% or less of your daily calories from carbohydrates and 45% or more of your calories from fat. Most participants in the study were female (73%), tended to be overweight, and had an average age of 54 years. Researchers then analyzed the people’s health over his nearly 12 years. Keto dieters at highest risk of heart and cardiovascular problems were those with the highest levels of LDL cholesterol. 4.3% had a standard diet. The researchers suggested that people considering the keto diet consult with their health care provider before starting any meal plan. “While dieting, it is recommended to monitor cholesterol levels and try to address other risk factors for heart disease and stroke, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, lack of exercise, and smoking,” said attendee Ratan. I was. She is a Physician at St. She-Paul Hospital in Vancouver, Canada and British She-She is a Cardiopulmonary Innovation Center at Columbia University.

Keto diet is short for ketogenic diet. These terms refer to eating fatty foods that help the body produce ketones. Ketones are “a type of fuel that the liver produces from stored fat.” harvard healthThe idea is to achieve a state of “ketosis” where the body burns fat instead of sugar for energy from carbohydrates derived from grains, fruits and vegetables. If you take too much of it, the whole cycle may go out of whack. Most of the researchers who followed a keto-like diet had increased health risks, but some had steady or decreased cholesterol levels. I said yes. “One of our next steps is to identify specific traits or genetic markers that can predict how people will respond to this type of diet,” latan says.

