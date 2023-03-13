Bird flu found in Eaton County





Eaton County, Michigan (WILX) – Backyard chickens in Eaton County have been confirmed to have the first case of bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). To protect other flocks in Michigan, the facility is currently under quarantine and the bird population is being reduced to prevent the spread of disease. The flock contained about 15 chickens. . HPAI is a highly contagious virus and can be spread from flock to flock in a number of ways, including contact with wild birds, infected poultry, equipment, and the clothing and shoes of keepers. “Although HPAI has not been detected in Michigan domestic flocks since December 2022, the virus continues to circulate in wild birds. It increases the risk of the spread of the disease,” said state veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. Following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the University of Michigan Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory said this was the first detection of HPAI in Michigan’s domestic flock in 2023, and the highest in Eaton County. He said it was the first case. according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with detection of this avian influenza remains low. Also, HPAI-infected birds and bird products do not enter the commercial food chain.As a note, people treat properly Cook all chicken and eggs. Whether it’s a few birds in your backyard or a large commercial flock, some important steps Essential for the health and vitality of Michigan’s domesticated birds. Prevent contact between poultry and wild birds by bringing them indoors or completely enclosing outdoor areas.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds and when moving between houses.

Sanitize your boots and other gear as you move between huts.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between cooperatives or other farms.

cleaning and disinfection Equipment and other supplies between uses. Discard if disinfection is not possible.

Use well or city water as your bird’s drinking water.

Store poultry feed safely and ensure that feed/feed ingredients do not come into contact with wild birds or rodents. Poultry owners and caretakers should be aware of multiple sudden deaths in flocks, reduced egg production, significantly reduced water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or increased numbers of sick birds. If bird flu is suspected, contact MDARD immediately. Call 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours). for wild birds If you become aware of any abnormalities or unexplained deaths in wild bird populations, please report these cases to the Secretariat. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Call the DNR Wildlife Disease Institute at (DNR) 517-336-5030. More information about bird flu and how to protect flocks through biosecurity measures can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website. website. subscribe News 10 Newsletter Get the latest local news and weather directly to your email every morning. Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

