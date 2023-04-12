As the weather warms up, here are the best ways to avoid tick bites:





As temperatures rise and people head outdoors, it’s important to be aware of a common enemy: mites. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ticks carry at least 16 diseases in the United States, all of which can infect humans who have been bitten by a tick. Lyme disease, one of the most common diseases associated with tickscarried by black-footed ticks. Tick ​​season is generally considered to run from April to September. But Richard Ostfeld, an ecologist at the New York state-based Cary Ecological Institute, a nonprofit that supports environmental research, says ticks can become active anytime temperatures rise above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. said to be sexual. Ohio tick:Lyme disease cases are surging across Ohio.here’s what you need to know right now May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and as temperatures climb, here’s what people need to do to protect themselves and others from Lyme disease during tick season. What are the symptoms of Lyme disease? Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and bullseye rash. Bullseye rash is the most obvious symptom of a tick bite, but it is not always noticeable or very noticeable to people suffering from Lyme disease. Left untreated, Lyme infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system, causing serious complications such as arthritis and poor circulation. Where are you most at risk of being bitten by a tick? Lyme disease is actually named after the place where it was first discovered: Lyme, Connecticut. Ticks are historically found in the upper Midwest and Northeastern states such as Minnesota and Wisconsin. But climate change and changing weather patterns have pushed ticks into new regions of the United States, making them more common in states such as Ohio. read more:Insulin prices could drop 70%, could be a ‘game changer’ for Ohioans with diabetes Ticks are usually found in their natural habitat where they are not disturbed by humans. Ticks typically live in grassy and wooded areas, according to the CDC. They can also live in fallen leaves, bushes and other shrubs. According to the CDC, many people come into contact with ticks in their neighborhoods and yards. What is the best way to avoid tick bites? Be careful where ticks can be found. Spending time camping, gardening, or hunting can put people in close contact with ticks, according to the CDC. People who spend a lot of time outdoors should consider wearing pants, long-sleeved shirts, and hats to keep ticks from coming into contact with their skin and scalp. People crossing should stay on the trail and avoid stepping into more wooded areas. Repellents are also a good way to keep ticks away, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Introduce effective repellents for ticks on the website. What should you do if you think you have been bitten by a tick? Whenever you spend time outdoors, especially in grassy or wooded areas, you should check for ticks. If a tick is found, the CDC recommends removing the embedded bug with clean fine-tipped tweezers. After removing the tick, the bite site should be thoroughly cleaned. read more:In East Palestine, seven CDC workers investigating train derailment fall ill According to the CDC, ticks should be flushed down the toilet, placed in alcohol, or placed in a safe container. As always, anyone concerned about a tick bite should seek medical attention. mfilby@dispatch.com @Max Philby

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/2023/04/12/here-are-the-best-ways-to-prevent-tick-bites-as-warmer-weather-arrives/70099021007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related